Boston police unveil memorial wall for officers who have taken their own lives

The memorial highlights 13 badges —each in its own neon-lit square — representing 13 Boston police officers who have taken their own lives in the last 25 years. A separate square is inscribed with the words “may there never be another.” The memorial wall also includes phone numbers officers can call if they are in crisis. The Boston Police Foundation paid for the memorial with private donations.

“The highest rate of death is by an officer’s own hands,” Gross said during a solemn ceremony. “Not from car chases, not from shootouts, but by their own hands.”

In front of family members holding white roses, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross pulled down a black cloth Tuesday afternoon to unveil a memorial to officers who have died by suicide.

During a brief unveiling, held in the long corridor near the entrance to police headquarters, Gross stressed that officers who need help should seek it, despite the long-standing stigma, real and perceived, against officers struggling with their mental health.

This year has been stressful for officers, he said, who have worked through the coronavirus pandemic, economic upheaval, protests against police violence, and a sharp increase in homicides.

“We’re the ones that have to respond, to take care of people,” Gross said. “And it does greatly impact you.”

Auburn-based Blue H.E.L.P., an organization that tracks suicides of current and retired police officers nationwide, recorded 228 such deaths in 2019. In an October 2019 report on officer suicides, the Police Executive Research Forum said the organization’s numbers are likely an undercount.

Researchers at the research forum suggested 10 policies that departments could implement to try and prevent officers from dying by suicide, including collecting more data and analyzing individual cases; having department leadership speak out about mental health; and structuring gun-removal policies to minimize the risk of suicide without making officers feel they’ll be penalized if they ask for help.

“Their job is policing, but they live the same emotions everyone else does in the community,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said after the ceremony. “It’s not only a recognition, a remembrance of fallen officers; it’s also a reminder to officers that might look at that wall and might be feeling a bit down themselves, that there is help a phone call away.”

Dianne Donovan and her three daughters, Roberta, Joan, and Kate, carried white roses to honor Patrick John “P.J.” Donovan, who served in the Marines and as a police officer in Dorchester before his death in 2014. Gross found and hugged them on his way out of the ceremony.

Since his death, Donovan’s family has been able to lean on the department’s Peer Support Unit. His old station in Dorchester held annual memorials.

“We would call them and they would say, what do you need? Do you need us to come to your house? Do you need us to meet you somewhere?” Joan Joyce said. “We just knew, with a phone call, you could reach out to them and they would support us.”

The family regularly gathers in Dianne Donovan’s South Boston home, joking and passing pasta around the table — the only manageable way to feed 22 people at a time, Dianne Donovan said. And they think of P.J. — his sense of humor, how much he loved his grandmother, how much fun he had playing with his siblings' children.

Police officers who are feeling the stress get to them should seek help, they said.

“There’s nothing you can’t get past, no matter how bad it seems,” Roberta Regan said.

If you or loved ones are experiencing a crisis, call or text the Samaritans crisis helpline 877-870-4673; or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Boston police officers can call the Peer Support Unit 24-hour helpline at 617-594-9091.

