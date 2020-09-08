City Councilor Michelle Wu tweets about ... a mayoral campaign? Nope. Ice cream.

Instead Wu, a progressive stalwart who topped the pool of at-large City Council candidates during the last two elections, took to Twitter Monday evening to inform her nearly 39,000 followers that one of her children has a new favorite ice cream flavor.

No, not the persistent one that she’s running for mayor, which now appears all but certain after the popular incumbent, Martin J. Walsh, told the Globe that Wu plans to take him on next year.

“I want you to hear it from me ... ” Wu began in a tantalizing tweet that could have portended the mayoral announcement. But no.

“Cass has now switched his fav flavor from strawberry to mint chocolate chip @No_1_icecreaman,” Wu wrote.

So while the sweet treat question is resolved, clarity about Wu’s political future will apparently require another media scoop.

Some tweeters responded to Wu’s playful tweet with lighthearted tweets of their own, including Scott Ferson, a Democratic strategist and former aide to the late Senator Ted Kennedy.

“Big news,” Ferson tweeted in response to Wu’s ice cream message.

But others pivoted to more serious chatter, including Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal of Lawyers for Civil Rights.

“Thank you @wutrain for your leadership against entrenched interests,” Espinoza-Madrigal tweeted. “Always happy to support new ice cream flavors. I encourage other folks to follow in my footsteps expressing their support for progress.”

He then included a link to donate to Wu’s campaign fund.

According to state records, Wu’s campaign coffers had $346,000 in cash on hand at the end of August. The campaign had spent $53,000 for the month, by far its largest amount of monthly expenditures this year. The August campaign expenses included $20,000 for campaign e-mails and digital ad buys, $15,000 for campaign video production, and $6,000 on “candidate research,” in what could be interpreted as a sign her campaign was ramping up for something. Walsh’s campaign, by comparison, had $5.5 million cash on hand, according to the records.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





