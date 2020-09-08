Eighth man wanted in alleged gang rape in Providence turns himself in

Police say Vasquez was one of eight young men in a video posted on Facebook involved in the sexual assault of an unconscious teenage girl in a bedroom in late December, according to police.

Carlos Vasquez, 19, of Providence, was the latest suspect sought by the Providence police in what Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. called “a despicable, degrading, reprehensible sexual assault crime.”

PROVIDENCE — The eighth man wanted in an alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in late 2019 turned himself in Tuesday.

The girl told police that two of the men had taken her to a party at 100 Glenham St. on Dec. 20, 2019. During the night, she felt sick from drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, but when she went to lie down, one of the men forced Hennessy down her throat, according to court documents.

She told police that she awoke naked in the shower, with about 15 men laughing and watching her, and some taking photos. She remembered being brought into the bedroom afterward, but nothing more, until she awoke with vaginal pain and cuts on her thighs, and the realization that she’d been raped, according to court records.

This summer, a video taken from that night surfaced on Facebook. The teenage girl saw the video and recognized herself as the unconscious girl on the bed, being forced into sex acts, according to court records. She told her mother, who recorded the Facebook video on her cell phone and gave it to the police.

That’s how detectives decided who was involved and what happened. Major David Lapatin said that the investigators are seeking more videos and photos from that night.

The alleged assailants are all friends and some are affiliated with local street gangs, according to the police, and some were well known to city detectives who investigate violent crime.

Vasquez is expected to be arraigned in District Court in Providence on Tuesday afternoon on felony charges of conspiracy and assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual assault on a person who was incapacitated. He has been out on bail on a charge of threatening to kill Providence police officers who showed up at his apartment to quell a disturbance among gang members in March.

Six other men are also facing the same charges as Vasquez: Carlos Chacon, 20; Luis Cabrera, 19; Jose Vargas, 19; Erving Keith Colon, 25; Malcom Baptista, 19; and Luis N. Luna, 19, all of Providence, were all arraigned at District Court.

Richard Tarell Chester, 20, of Seekonk, Mass., was charged with first-degree sexual assault with a person who was mentally incapacitated, and conspiracy. Police said he was seen on video raping the unconscious girl.

No pleas were in their cases entered, as is customary for felony charges at this level. All were ordered not to contact the girl.

