Female suffers life-threatening injuries in Brockton double shooting

Her condition was not known. The male’s injury is not considered life-threatening.

The female was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to a statement from Brocton police.

A female suffered life-threatening injuries in a double-shooting in Brockton Tuesday evening, that also injured a male, police said.

Officers responded at 5:08 p.m. to a report of a woman shot at 622 North Main St. But when they arrived, they found that a male and a female with gunshot wounds, the statement said.













The female victim was transported to a local hospital, and she was later airlifted to Boston by Medflight, the statement said.

No other injuries have been reported, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Brockton police at (508) 941-0234.

