Great white shark photographed very close to shore on Race Point Beach in Provincetown

“This is a good example and reminder of how close to shore white sharks can get,” the nonprofit wrote.

The shark was photographed swimming very close to the shore of Race Point Beach in Provincetown over the weekend. The images were shared on social media by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The images, which were credited to “Kulis Cup friends and family,” showed the shark’s fin poking out of the water as it swam along the shoreline on Sunday.

There have been other shark sightings in that area off Race Point Beach recently. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity map listed a confirmed sighting on Monday and two sightings on Tuesday, the second of which was spotted 20 feet “from shore [and] three feet from a woman and baby in the water."

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is warning people that white sharks are known to hunt and feed in shallow waters and they’ll continue to be a presence off many Cape Cod beaches in the coming weeks.

On Sept. 4 the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted a video of a shark swimming alongside an ecotourism boat, along with the following words of caution: “As the fall season approaches, we would like to remind everyone that white sharks are still off of the Cape Cod coastline. Based on tagging data, peak white shark activity is in August, September, and October. Remember to be shark smart.”





