Harvard tells students they are taking coronavirus rules ‘seriously,’ increases size of small group gatherings

“In recognition of how seriously you are taking the socializing rules, we have good news to share,” the message said. “Later this afternoon, you’ll receive a message from Dean Khurana and Dr. Nguyen that provides permission to increase the size of small group gatherings.”

The email message, which the Harvard Crimson first reported on, was sent to students from Harvard College Housing.

Harvard students received a good report card Friday, not in the form of classroom grades but in an email from campus housing officials announcing a small increase to the recommended number of people permitted to socialize together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase is modest.

“Get to know your friends in groups of 2-5 people total,” the message said. “Socializing in small groups allows physical distance while still being able to hear each other and feel connected. We had previously recommended groups of only 2, but we are pleased to increase this to 2-5 given the success of our first few weeks on campus.”

Harvard says on its website that during the fall semester, it will “begin to welcome back a limited number of students, faculty, academic personnel, and staff to our campus as conditions allow. We will deploy several strategies—including high-frequency viral testing for all community members who are authorized to have a regular presence on campus—to help keep Harvard healthy.”

According to the website, each Harvard affiliate’s testing requirements “will vary based on whether you live on campus, work in residential housing, work elsewhere on campus, or have a regular presence (4 hours or more per week) on campus. Our testing plan is subject to modification if the public health situation indicates changes in community risk.”

Harvard as of Tuesday afternoon had reported 28 new COVID-19 cases since June 1, including three undergraduates, 11 graduate students, and 14 faculty, staff or other affiliates, according to the university’s online dashboard. The 28 total positive cases were out of a total of 31,627 tests during that period, according to the dashboard.

