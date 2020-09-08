Hingham Shipyard loses two large restaurants

Two large restaurants in the Hingham Shipyard are closing permanently amid the COVID-19 pandemic: SAPA and Hingham BeerWorks.

SAPA, an upscale Asian fusion restaurant with 150 seats inside and 45 outside, opened in the Shipyard in late 2018 and closed Sept. 5.

“Owning and operating SAPA has been a labor of love,” SAPA’s owners said on Facebook. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the restrictions that followed have significantly changed the experience of restaurant dining and bar patronage ... and have made it impossible for us to continue SAPA successfully.”