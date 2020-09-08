Hingham Shipyard loses two large restaurants

Two large restaurants in the Hingham Shipyard are closing permanently amid the COVID-19 pandemic: SAPA and Hingham BeerWorks.
SAPA, an upscale Asian fusion restaurant with 150 seats inside and 45 outside, opened in the Shipyard in late 2018 and closed Sept. 5.
“Owning and operating SAPA has been a labor of love,” SAPA’s owners said on Facebook. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the restrictions that followed have significantly changed the experience of restaurant dining and bar patronage ... and have made it impossible for us to continue SAPA successfully.”
A spokeswoman for the developer of the Hingham Shipyard confirmed that both SAPA and Hingham BeerWorks, which is part of a chain, are closed.
Advertisement
“Our retail and restaurant tenants are our vital partners,” said Sabrina Sandberg, vice president of retail and marketing strategy at Samuels & Associates. “We continue to support all of our business owners across our portfolio to come up with creative solutions for operating during this very challenging time.”
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.