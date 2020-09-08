Hopkins is the GOP nominee for Cranston mayor; Democrats have to wait for mail ballot results

As of 9:20 p.m., Hopkins led with more than 75 percent of the in-person, day-of vote with 90 percent of precincts reporting. While mail ballots and early voting could slightly narrow the outcome, Hopkins quickly declared victory Tuesday evening.

With the support of outgoing Mayor Allan Fung, Councilman Kenneth Hopkins appeared to easily defeat Council President Michael Farina in the GOP primary on Tuesday, even as hundreds of mail ballots hadn’t yet been counted.

CRANSTON – The Republicans in Rhode Island’s second-largest city have a nominee for mayor, but the Democrats are in wait-and-see mode.

Hopkins said Farina conceded in a text message shortly before 9 p.m.

Audrey Latson with her son Arlen, 2, voted at the Orchard Farms Elementary School in Cranston, where in-person voter turnout was light. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

On the Democratic side, former city councilwoman Maria Bucci held a narrow lead over Councilman Steve Stycos with 90 percent of the in-person, day-of vote reporting, but there are thousands of mail ballots still to be counted in the race. Democrat Adam Carbone had fewer than 5 percent of the vote on Tuesday.

The Rhode Island Board of Elections issued a statement Tuesday evening explaining that results of early emergency voting and mail ballots will be released by Thursday.

Hopkins' resounding victory in the Republican primary reinforces Fung’s popularity in Cranston, and likely makes him the favorite in the general election no matter which Democrat emerges from the primary.

Fung, who was elected in 2008, is term-limited, and he endorsed Hopkins over Farina in the primary.

Hopkins, a retired educator and longtime baseball coach at the Community College of Rhode Island, ran under the campaign slogan, “a name you can trust.” He did not frame himself as the policy wonk in the race, but said he would work closely with Fung and former mayor Michael Traficante to continue the city’s progress in recent years.

Cranston wasn’t the only community with a mayoral primary on Tuesday.

Central Falls Council President Maria Rivera was the apparent top vote-getter in that city’s mayoral race, with former state representative Joseph Moran clinging to second place over Tia Ristaino-Siegel.

The top two finishers in the nonpartisan primary advance to the general election.

In Pawtucket, incumbent Mayor Don Grebien cruised to victory over David Norton in the Democratic primary Tuesday. With no opponent in the general election, Grebien is all but guaranteed to serve a sixth two-year term leading the city.

In Warwick, incumbent Mayor Joseph Solomon easily won a Democratic primary against Carel Callahan Bainum. Solomon will face independent Frank Picozzi in the general election.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.