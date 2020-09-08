Man who murdered two children in Roxbury in 1991 sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on gun and drug charges

Bynoe, who was 15 when he killed 11-year-old Charles Copney and 15-year-old Korey Grant on April 20, 1991, appealed for leniency, telling US District Court Judge William G. Young he would have remained crime-free had he not been fired from Boston Medical Center as a patient transportation aide in August 2018.

Damien Bynoe, who shot to death two children in Roxbury in 1991 when he was a juvenile , was sentenced Tuesday to 17.5 years in prison on gun and drug charges by a federal judge who said Bynoe had chosen “at every juncture of your life to put society in the gravest of danger.”

“I tried. I tried to do the right thing,'' said the 44-year-old Bynoe during a US District Court hearing on Zoom. “I wouldn’t be in front of you right now if I didn’t lose my job, because that’s the only job that I ever had that I really loved and developed positive relationships."

According to Bynoe and defense attorney George F. Gormley, Bynoe connected with the BMC through an employment agency in early 2016 and worked with success until August 2018 when his employment abruptly ended. Both Bynoe and Gormley said Bynoe was dismissed when a friend he had recommended for a job at the BMC was charged in a high-profile crime that did not involve Bynoe.

"I ended up losing a job which I was proud of,'' Bynoe told the judge. “I was going to be permanently in the job. I would have had paid vacation, holidays, 401K - all that stuff. And I never had that in my life.”

Bynoe did not mention the murders of Copney and Grant, which led to an overhaul of the state’s juvenile justice laws that now sends teenagers charged with murder into Superior Court. Bynoe served five years in the Department of Youth Services custody before being released at 21 years old.

According to Globe coverage in 1991, Bynoe was a “wannabe” member of what was then known as the Orchard Park Trailblazers gang who was with two other teenagers when they spotted young people sitting on stairs on Highland Avenue. Bynoe fired 5 times with a .22-caliber pistol, authorities said.

Copney and Grant, who did not have any connection to the gangs, were playing outside when both were fatally shot, the Globe reported.

Speaking before he imposed his sentence, Judge Young said he agreed that if Bynoe had not been fired, he might not have been arrested yet again. According to court records, Boston police on Jan. 18, 2019, searched Bynoe’s Roxbury apartment and recovered a Ruger 9mm handgun, ammunition, $6,340 in cash, and bags of cocaine and heroin packaged for sale.

“I think there’s much to what you say. Had you been able to maintain that job, this might not have happened. I agree with that,'' said Young. “But at every juncture in your life, you have chosen a course that puts society in the gravest of danger.”

Young sentenced Bynoe to serve two 17.5-year terms in federal prison, to be served concurrently.

Gormley said that under federal law and when given credit for the 20 months he has spent in custody awaiting trial, Bynoe must serve about 13 years in federal prison before he becomes eligible for parole, a length of time that will leave his client “approaching the twilight of his life.”

Referring to Bynoe’s repeated incarcerations since he turned 21 years old, Gormley said that “chunks of his life have been taken from him” by the criminal justice system. "I see this as the product of institutionalization, an inability to essentially roll with the punches that sometimes life deals,'' Gormley said.

But Assistant US Attorney Christopher Pohl said that Bynoe has been repeatedly offered another chance in both the state and federal courts. In fact, the prosecutor said, when Bynoe was arrested last year, he was still on federal probation imposed by a different federal judge who warned him that any new arrest could result in a long sentence.

"For the sentencing of Mr. Bynoe, the temptation is to go back to 1991 where Mr. Bynoe committed a really infamous act, the murder of two boys in Roxbury,'' he said, adding that the primary focus must be on what he has done as an adult.

"When you go back ... different judges have made different attempts to try to stop this kind of behavior by Mr. Bynoe,'' he said. “The criminal justice system has really spent the bulk of Mr. Bynoe’s life attempting to inform him that the conduct he is engaged in is wrong, it’s dangerous and it’s dangerous to the community.”

