Mass. SJC Chief Justice Gants suffers heart attack, expects to resume ‘full duties’

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants suffered a heart attack last week, he confirmed Tuesday in a statement.

“I suffered a heart attack on Friday, September 4,” Gants said in the statement released by the Mass. Trial Court. "I was admitted to the hospital where surgeons inserted 2 stents in the occluded artery, and I expect to be discharged soon. I also expect that I will be able to resume full duties, albeit initially on a limited basis.”

Gants, 66, was appointed to the SJC in January 2009 and sworn in as chief justice of the panel in July 2014. Prior to joining the SJC, Gants had served more than 11 years as a Superior Court judge, according to his biography on the official state website.