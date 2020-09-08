Mayor Walsh says city’s positive COVID-19 test rate drops to 1.7 percent

Walsh, speaking during his regular news conference outside City Hall, said that citywide positive test rate was a decrease from the prior week’s rate of 2.3 percent.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Tuesday that Boston’s citywide COVID-19 positive test rate for the week ending Sept. 1 came in at 1.7 percent.

“So now we’ve seen now a couple of weeks of decline, which is a good thing to see,” Walsh said.

Turning to testing, Walsh said that for the week ending Sept. 1, the city tested an average of nearly 3,000 people per day, an increase from last month’s average of about 1,500 daily.

“They’re doing [testing of] students that are coming back on campus, so our numbers have gone up dramatically because of that,” Walsh said. “That’s going to increase testing in neighborhoods where students live.”

The mayor also commented on the violence in the city over the Labor Day weekend, when a dozen shootings were reported.

Walsh said a number of city agencies are working to bring “every available resource” to violence prevention in Boston.

Police Commissioner William G. Gross also spoke to reporters during the briefing.

“It was a long Labor Day weekend,” Gross said of the outburst of violence.

He thanked residents in the affected neighborhoods for calling 911, which he said helped police make gun arrests and glean information connected to 12 “independent” shootings. As of Tuesday, Gross said, none of those shootings appear to be linked.

“The arrests we’re making, the people that we’re seeing committing the crimes, are a part of the same group,” Gross said. "And you’ve heard me say it over and over again -- the same repeat violent offenders committing the crimes.”

Walsh also discussed the shootings via Twitter Tuesday.

“I want to address the shootings and incidents of violence that took place over the long weekend,” Walsh tweeted. “One violent act, at any time, is unacceptable. Our goal is always zero. We have to bring every available resource to this. That’s why we added 15 mental health clinicians to the BEST team in this year’s budget, to respond to mental health calls with treatment and resources. And we are dedicated to eliminating the root causes of violence, including poverty and systemic racism.”

