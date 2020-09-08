N.H. State Police cite eight drivers for speeding 100 m.p.h. or faster during Labor Day weekend

On Sunday, the statement said, troopers identified 73 traffic violations, “including 3 operators traveling at or over 100 mph, 18 operators traveling at or over 90 mph, and one operator for operating after suspension."

New Hampshire State Police cited eight people for driving 100 miles per hour or faster on Sunday and Monday, the agency said Tuesday.

It got worse Monday, the final day of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

On Monday, the statement said, “Troopers identified 130 violations, including 1 operator charged with Driving While Intoxicated, 2 operators charged with road-racing, 5 operators traveling at or in excess of 100 mph, 33 operators traveling at or in excess of 90 mph, 2 operators charged with operating after suspension, and 4 juveniles were taken into custody for (being a) minor in possession of alcohol.”

Advertisement

State Police said a special team regularly nabs reckless drivers on Granite State highways.

“The NH State Police Special Enforcement Unit regularly interdicts elevated speed violations and other aggressive driving behaviors,” the statement said. “Its members patrol the entire state, often utilizing the State Police aircraft during commuter travel periods and peak holiday travel periods, with the goal of keeping New Hampshire’s roadways safe for all residents and visitors.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.