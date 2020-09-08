A one-stop guide to today’s Rhode Island primary

From competitive Democratic and Republican primaries for Cranston mayor and more than a dozen intriguing contests in the General Assembly, here’s our guide all of the races you should know about today.

PROVIDENCE - There are no statewide candidates on the ballot in Rhode Island, but the results of Tuesday’s primaries could shape politics in the state for the next several years.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. It’s possible that your polling location changed, so make sure you check ahead of time

If you haven’t submitted your mail ballot, you can still place it in a drop box at any polling location. The deadline is 8 p.m. today.

If you don’t want to vote at your polling location and didn’t submit or apply for a mail ballot, you can vote in person at your city or town hall until 4 p.m. today.

Storylines to follow

Mail ballots

The coronavirus has changed everything about our lives, and elections are no exception. The presidential preference primary in June saw more than 100,000 people vote by mail, up from 6,500 in 2016. (There are 793,000 registered voters.) Rhode Island officials strongly encouraged residents to use mail ballots for today’s primary, and the Board of Elections ended up receiving more than 42,000 applications. (More than 29,000 mail ballots were turned in as of Labor Day, and more than 6,000 residents had voted early.) By comparison, with competitive Democratic and Republican primaries for governor on the ballot in 2018, only 8,800 residents voted by mail.

Why does any of this matter? Because even the most organized campaigns have never experienced anything like this before. It’s likely that nearly half of the votes in some House and Senate districts have already been cast, which has forced campaigns to change strategies on the fly. Not to mention, door-to-door canvassing wasn’t the same in a pandemic. Most political experts believe that incumbents may benefit because of their name recognition, but the uncertainty has created a sense on uneasiness among seasoned operatives.

New mayors in Cranston and Central Falls

There are several mayoral races in Rhode Island this fall, but only two cities are guaranteed to elect new leaders. Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a popular Republican, is term-limited, so there are competitive Democratic and Republican primaries today.

On the Democratic side, Councilman Steve Stycos, former councilwoman Maria Bucci, and comedian Adam Carbone are on the ballot. The race appears to be close between Stycos, a progressive whose base is in the high-turnout Edgewood section of the city, and Bucci, who benefits from a strong campaign organization. You can watch the candidates debate here (h/t Cranston Herald).

The Republican primary is between Council President Michael Farina and Councilman Ken Hopkins. Farina had a head start on campaigning and appears to have an edge in fund-raising and organization, but Hopkins has the most coveted endorsement (by all candidates) in the race: Fung. You can watch the candidates debate here (h/t Cranston Herald).

The winners of each primary will compete in the general election.

In Central Falls, Mayor James Diossa is term-limited, so three candidates are competing in a nonpartisan primary on Tuesday: Council President Maria Rivera, former police chief and state representative Joseph Moran, and former councilwoman Tia Ristaino-Siegel.

Rivera appears to be a heavy favorite to be one of the two primary candidates to advance to the general election, as she enjoys a significant fund-raising advantage over her opponents. She has also scooped up the endorsements of all of Rhode Island’s statewide officeholders.

Progressives make their move

This isn’t the first time that moderate or conservative incumbent Democrats in the General Assembly have faced challenges from the left, but progressive organizers are as confident as ever when it comes to picking up seats in both chambers.

This year, a new organization called the Rhode Island Political Cooperative – led by former secretary of state Matt Brown and state Senate candidates Jennifer Rourke and Jeanine Calkin – is backing 10 candidates in the Senate and seven in the House. The group has some ambitious targets, including Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, but the candidates with the best chance to unseat an incumbent might be Central Falls Councilman Jonathan Acosta, who is taking on Senator Elizabeth Crowley in the Democratic primary in District 16 (Leslie Estrada is also in the race).

Other members of the cooperative to keep an eye are Cynthia Mendes (taking on Senator William Conley in District 18), Tiara Mack (taking on Senator Harold Metts in District 6), and Michelle McGaw (taking on John Edwards in a primary for House District 71).

The cooperative gets a lot of headlines, but there are other progressive candidates who aren’t running under the group’s banner. Keep an eye on Leonela Felix, who is challenging state Representative Ray Johnston in District 61.

At least two high-profile progressives also have to defend their seats on Tuesday: Senator Sam Bell faces a primary challenge in District 5 from Providence City Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, who has the support of Senate leadership. In House District 3, state Representative Moira Walsh faces Nathan Biah, a high school principal in Providence.

Notes on races to watch

James Langevin faces a primary. He is being challenged by Providence Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley , who entered the race late and has struggled to raise money, win endorsements, and gain traction. You can Rhode Island’s four-member congressional delegation can mostly breathe easy on Tuesday, as only US Representativefaces a primary. He is being challenged by Providence Board of Licenses Chairman, who entered the race late and has struggled to raise money, win endorsements, and gain traction. You can watch the candidates debate the issues here (h/t Eat Drink R.I.).

Remember, there’s a good chance that Rhode Island could lose one of its two seats in the US House of Representatives after this election cycle because of census-based redistricting. That will undoubtedly be a major storyline to follow because it could lead to a matchup between Langevin and US Representative David Cicilline in 2022.

In House District 3 (Providence), Representative Walsh faces her most credible challenger since appearing on the scene in 2016, as Biah is running a spirited campaign and has the support of many in House leadership. The Providence district typically sees a small turnout, but nearly 200 residents have already voted by mail or early in person. In House District 7 (Providence), Representative Daniel McKiernan faces the fight of his political career against progressive David Morales and Angel Subervi , who has the endorsement of the district committee. It’s difficult to defeat an incumbent in a three-way primary, but Morales and Subervi are seen as strong candidates.

Representative Joe Almeida is stepping away in House District 12 (Providence), and attorney Jose Batista is taking on Carlos Cedeno in the primary. Batista appears to have a strong organization, but Cedeno has the endorsements of Almeida, Senator Metts, and Providence City Councilors Carmen Castillo , Mary Kay Harris , and James Taylor .

In House District 13 (Providence), Representative Mario Mendez takes on former representative Ramon Perez and Janice Falconer . Perez appears to be a serious threat to win his old seat, although it’s unclear if Falconer’s presence will help Mendez hold on.

The House District 41 (Scituate, Cranston) Democratic primary between Pamela Carosi and Giuseppe Mattiello might be a toss-up. The winner will take on Republican Representative Robert Quattrocchi.

In House District 43 (Johnston), Representative Deborah Fellela is being challenged by progressive Melinda Lopez . While Johnston voters tend to lean conservative (the town backed Donald Trump in 2016), Lopez’s supporters believe the race is closer than it looks.

House District 61 (Pawtucket) might be home to the most vulnerable incumbent in the state on Tuesday, as Representative Johnston has a strong challenger in Felix.

In House District 64 (East Providence), Representative Joe Serodio won his first Democratic primary two years ago by 12 votes, and now he faces a challenge from Rhode Island Political Cooperative member Brianna Henries .

With Representative Dennis Canario not seeking reelection in House District 71 (Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton), the race between McGaw and Edwards could be a toss-up.

In Senate District 4 (North Providence, Providence), Senate President Ruggerio has reported spending $85,000 since July 1 as he seeks to hold off challenger Lenny Cioe .

The contest between Senator Bell and Councilwoman Ryan in Senate District 5 (Providence) might be the most high-profile race of the year. It even got a mention from the Wall Street Journal this week.

In a sign that Senate District 6 (Providence) is a competitive race, incumbent Senator Metts sent a mailer with an endorsement from popular Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley (Metts coached Cooley in high school). Metts faces Mack, a progressive who has raised a bunch of money and could benefit from a strong turnout on the East Side.

Senate Districts 9 (West Warwick), 15 (Pawtucket), 31 (Warwick), and 36 (Narragansett, North Kingstown) all have open seats because the incumbents have stepped away.

Senate District 16 (Central Falls, Pawtucket) is considered one of the most competitive races of the year, as Senator Crowley has a serious challenge from Councilman Acosta. The question is whether Estrada could play spoiler and help Crowley survive a three-way primary.





