Rockland may use extra state aid to restore budget cuts

Rockland selectmen scheduled a Special Town Meeting for Nov. 16 to vote on spending about $1 million in unanticipated state aid.

Town Administrator Douglas Lapp told the board that the money could be used to restore cuts in the municipal budget that were made in the spring when the town approved a $65 million annual budget in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are receiving [about $1 million] more than we originally projected in our really conservative budget assumptions,” Lapp told selectmen at their Sept. 1 Zoom meeting. “We had to make a lot of tough cuts, now we have this funding committed from the state, so we think it’s urgent to have a Special Town Meeting so we can supplement our appropriations — especially so the schools will be able to access these funds and do all the things they need to do to open up the schools.”