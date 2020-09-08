Sharon teachers ask School Committee to halt plan for students to return to school buildings

The union representing Sharon teachers demanded on Tuesday that the district’s School Committee halt its plan to begin the year in a hybrid fashion that would bring students back inside school buildings part time.

According to the Sharon Teachers Association, a district HVAC contractor evaluated the HVAC systems in each Sharon school and “found that none of the schools met minimum standards for maintaining air quality sufficient to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the group wrote in a statement. The nurses' office, in particular, recirculates air to the administrative offices, according to the association.

Because of this, the teachers have determined that the buildings are “not yet meeting minimum standards for safe air quality," and they want students to begin the year remotely “until all health and safety issues with school buildings can be resolved.”