Should Boston have a stronger civilian oversight board for police? City council is thinking about it

Like Mejia, Councilor Andrea Campbell is a backer of a proposal before the council that calls for the establishment of a civilian police oversight panel with subpoena power that would investigate complaints about police, review internal affairs probes, and make disciplinary and policy recommendations.

”I don’t plan on spending any of our time questioning whether or not we need this, the fact of the matter is we know what we know,” said Councilor Julia Mejia during a virtual meeting of the council’s government operations committee. “The question is what are we going to do about it?”

Boston city councilors and local advocates on Tuesday discussed establishing a civilian review board with investigative teeth, including subpoena powers, that would examine police misconduct and exist outside of the police department.

“It is sad that it has taken the loss of George Floyd and many others to get to this moment,” said Campbell on Tuesday.

Councilor Michelle Wu, meanwhile, said “Now is the time where we need to stop saying that Boston is exceptional or different or separate from conversations that are happening across the country.”

The proposed board would probe allegations including excessive use of force, abuse of authority, and unlawful arrests, stops, and searches, among other things.

The board would also collect and publish the number of complaints the board receives, along with demographic data, the number use-of-force complaints against the department, and the amount of money city spends in legal settlements involving Boston police, as well as other information.

Oversight from the board would serve to promote professionalism of Boston police and enhance community relations, according to backers of the proposal.

The board would replace the current Community Ombudsman Oversight Panel, or CO-OP, which sponsors of the new proposal said has been ineffective in terms of oversight and accountability “partly due to limited resources, authority, and enforcement powers.”

Earlier this year, Mayor Martin J. Walsh commissioned a task force, which held a series of public listening sessions and planned to offer a slate of solutions by mid-August. City officials have said the task force reforms are coming soon. The group’s proposals are expected to include recommendations regarding the CO-OP board, which is currently housed within the Boston Police Department and does not have subpoena power.

Campbell has said that the aim is to have a board that is “truly independent” from the Boston Police Department.

The proposed board would have 11 members and include mayoral and council appointees and would have broader authority than the existing CO-OP, according to Campbell.

At Tuesday’s meeting, following a presentation from the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, said that New York was “light years ahead” of where Boston is when it comes to police accountability and oversight.

“We must implement immediate action,” he said.

The existing CO-OP process in Boston is confusing and has no teeth, he said.

“Just this morning, in anticipation of this hearing, I went to the CO-OP’s web site and in the link that says ‘Click here to file a complaint,’ — the link is broken,” he said. “I mean, isn’t that so symbolic for the conversation we’re having today?”

The council’s ways and means committee is expected to discuss police union contracts as policy documents later this afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.