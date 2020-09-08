‘Students are happy to be back’: In the town of Harvard, some children return to the classroom

“It’s tough for kids not to have the social interaction that they normally have,” said Cogan, a law professor at the University of Connecticut. “I think that having some interaction with her friends, even in a strange sort-of setting, is good.”

But there were two main reasons that Harvard resident John Cogan felt OK about sending his 10-year-old daughter, Vivienne, back to elementary school this week: the small community of roughly 7,000 people has had a low COVID-19 infection rate. And — perhaps more importantly — he didn’t want to deprive her of another day without her friends.

Advertisement

So on Tuesday, Cogan left his house and walked his daughter to her first day of fifth grade at the Hildreth Elementary School. The Worcester County town is among the first districts in the state to reopen school buildings for the fall semester as part of its hybrid learning plan, offering some in-school and some remote instruction. Many more will follow in the weeks and months ahead, welcoming back students wearing masks and keeping their distance from one another.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, parents of students at Hildreth Elementary were given the choice of either doing fully remote learning or trying a hybrid education plan to start the year. The latter puts kids in classrooms for half of the day, four days a week, with some remote learning mixed in during the afternoons. The school is also closed on Wednesdays, when classroom time is totally online as the building is thoroughly cleaned, officials said.

The town’s Bromfield School, which serves junior high and high school students, has a slightly different back-to-school model to accommodate for distancing issues within the building.

There are about 420 students enrolled at Hildreth, according to the school. Around 30 percent of families opted for remote learning, while the rest sent students back part time.

Advertisement

Cogan, who picked the hybrid option, said while he knows there are some risks involved, and that it won’t necessarily be an easy transition, seeing his daughter trot off with her classmates after a long summer of mostly being isolated brought on a sense of happiness.

“She was very excited to go to school,” he said, after dropping her off, mask and all.

Officials on Tuesday shared several pictures on social media of students back at Hildreth Elementary School. The images showed children enjoying a bite to eat while spread out beneath a white tent, and stacking blocks in a classroom while wearing masks. A third image showed students sitting at a distance while at their desks, as a teacher went around to help them with school work.

“Students are happy to be back at HES,” officials tweeted.

Two people who identified themselves as parents responded to the district’s tweet and said their children were glad to be among their peers this week, following a summer of seclusion and a normal school year that was cut short last spring due to the spread of COVID-19.

“My kids are so excited to be back,” one person wrote, using the hashtag “grateful.”

The second parent, who punctuated her tweet with a series of hearts, said, “My daughter was so excited to go back to school this morning! Thank you for doing all you can HES to keep our kids safe and help them learn! So appreciated!!”

Advertisement

Linda Dwight, superintendent of Harvard Public Schools, said the first day back felt “a little different than normal,” but for students participating in the hybrid model, it was noticeably clear that they were excited to be there.

“Everything has been going very smoothly,” Dwight said. “We are having no issues with the mask wearing, and we are doing mask breaks, and everybody seems really happy to be back.”

By late afternoon, Dwight said the only problem the district encountered was one they couldn’t prevent: the temporary loss of power in town due to a “faulty pole,” which made it difficult for students doing online classes to log in.

She said National Grid managed to fix the issue quickly, however, and school got back in session.

“A little hiccup,” Dwight said.

While some parents opted to send their children back to the classroom part time, others decided it was best to try remote learning to kick off the school year.

Nate Finch, who has three children enrolled at Hildreth, said it was concerns about the building’s ventilation system and his family’s ability to have them at home to do coursework that lead him to make that call.

“I work from home anyways, and my wife is a stay at home mom, so it’s not as hard for us as it is for other people,” he said. “There are some people who can’t have their kid stay at home. But by us staying home, it’s safer at school because then there are fewer people there.”

Advertisement

Finch, a software engineering manager, said while he hopes there are no major issues moving forward, he does have concerns about a possible outbreak.

“People are just getting more and more lax about everything, and eventually that’s going to come back to bite us sooner or later,” he said.

Still, he’s trying to remain optimistic.

“But, hopefully, I’m wrong.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.