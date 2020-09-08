Three workers at Chatham restaurant test positive for coronavirus

As you are likely aware, there are four new positive cases of COVID-19 among Chatham residents and three additional cases among staff members of the Chatham Squire who do not reside in Town," Goldsmith wrote. “The Squire management team followed State and Federal guidelines for deep cleaning and sanitizing before reopening and has been in regular contact with the Board of Health and Health Division which are closely monitoring the situation.”

Goldsmith confirmed the tally in her regular community update, dated Sept. 3 and posted to the town’s official website. She said the infected employees work at the Chatham Squire.

Three employees of a Chatham restaurant recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Town Manager Jill R. Goldsmith.

She described the Squire as a “vital” local business that’s operated for over 50 years.

“As we know from this and similar instances earlier in the summer, front line workers who are in contact with the public on a regular basis face greater risk of exposure,” Goldsmith wrote. “To reduce risks for the entire community, everyone must be vigilant to stop the spread of the virus. Local businesses are vital to the sustainability of our economy and community and we hope you will continue to support them and their employees.”

A notice on the Chatham Squire website Tuesday said that due to the pandemic, “we have limited outdoor seating on the back patio, however our all day/all night menu is available!!”

Chatham has had prior issues with the virus.

In July, officials said at least 10 people who were at a local party attended by area restaurant workers earlier that month had tested positive for the coronavirus.

And last week, the Chatham Bars Inn learned that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a brief statement from Gary Thulander, the inn’s managing director, staff learned of the positive test result Friday.

“The plan we prepared at the re-opening of the resort was immediately put into action with direct communication to our local Board of Health, our employees, and our guests,” the statement said. “With our Well-Being Plan firmly in place, we felt confident that this situation would be handled professionally and efficiently by our team.”

