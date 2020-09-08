Two Everett breweries reopened after ‘bar hopping’ patron tests positive for COVID-19

Two breweries in Everett reopened Tuesday after they were forced to close on Labor Day because a patron who went bar-hopping Sunday later tested positive for COVID-19, the breweries said.
Bone Up Brewing Company closed Monday for a deep clean after a group called to report that a member of their party tested positive for the virus, the brewery said in a Facebook post.
The brewery contacted everyone who sat near or at their table, and staff is getting tested, the post said.
“Why people decided to go bar hopping while waiting for their test results is beyond us,” the brewery said in the post.
Night Shift Brewing, located just down the street from Bone Up , also closed Monday for “standard safety precautions,” the brewery said in a Facebook post.
“All relevant parties” will be notified of any information they need to know, the post said.
