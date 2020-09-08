Two Everett breweries reopened after ‘bar hopping’ patron tests positive for COVID-19

Two breweries in Everett reopened Tuesday after they were forced to close on Labor Day because a patron who went bar-hopping Sunday later tested positive for COVID-19, the breweries said.

Bone Up Brewing Company closed Monday for a deep clean after a group called to report that a member of their party tested positive for the virus, the brewery said in a Facebook post.

The brewery contacted everyone who sat near or at their table, and staff is getting tested, the post said.