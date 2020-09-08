Markey, Kennedy praise each other in Democratic unity livestream

Kennedy, who lost to Markey by almost 150,000 votes , or about 10 percent, called the Malden native a “great senator.”

The legislators exchanged praise before taking aim at defeating President Trump and other Republicans down the ballot in November.

Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III appeared together Tuesday in an online unity event organized by the state’s Democratic party, their first joint appearance since Markey defeated Kennedy in the primary a week ago.

“Congratulations again on a big win last week, and good luck to you in the weeks ahead,” Kennedy said to Markey during an online rally live-streamed to Massachusetts party members preparing to make calls for candidates in Maine.

Kennedy said the Nov. 3 presidential election is “by far the most important election of our lifetimes” and that Democrats need to re-elect his “good friend,” US Representative Jared Golden of Maine, who is in “one of the tightest House races in the country.”

Markey also praised Kennedy, saying he is “representative of the incredible political talent that we’re blessed with in Massachusetts, and he is committed to lasting structural change in our country that would benefit everyone.”

“It’s my honor to be here with Joe Kennedy this evening and to just tip my cap to the race that he ran,” Markey added.

The senator said he and Kennedy had not spoken since primary night, but they are united in the effort to defeat Trump in November. He said both “disagree with him on everything.”

“He is the most corrupt, the most racist, the most incompetent person to ever be president of the United States,” Markey said.

Markey was less direct when asked by a reporter from Boston.com whether he would endorse Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh for reelection, given that Walsh had endorsed Markey in the Senate primary.

Walsh told the Globe on Monday that City Councilor Michelle Wu plans to run for mayor next year. The councilor’s spokeswoman then issued a statement that did not explicitly announce Wu’s candidacy but did not deny it.

Markey praised Walsh, saying he is “an excellent leader, leading during the pandemic, but right now I’m focused on running against Kevin O’Connor and my reelection, and getting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris elected.” He declined further discussion of the mayoral race.

Markey said O’Connor, his Republican opponent in the Nov. 3 general election, is “a big Donald Trump supporter” and he doesn’t believe Massachusetts voters support Trump or want him to control another seat in the US Senate.

O’Connor, a partner at the downtown Boston law firm Hinckley Allen who lives in Dover, has said he supports Trump, but parts of his platform differ significantly from the president’s agenda. O’Connor defeated Shiva Ayyadurai in the Republican Senate primary last week.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.