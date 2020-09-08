Move over suburban moms, senior citizens will decide whether Trump or Biden wins

Voters over the age of 65 already wield tremendous influence over American politics. The reason? They vote. Studies show that around 70 percent or more of seniors vote in presidential elections, a much higher rate than the overall electorate.

But there is one group that will truly decide the election: seniors.

There has been a lot of discussion this election year about the role that groups like “suburban moms” and “Romney-Clinton voters” will play. Everyone is watching minority turnout in swing states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania

In this particular year, the big swing states are aging states: Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Maine, the oldest state in the United States, holds a critical US Senate contest this year and the northern half of the state has an Electoral College vote up for grabs, which President Trump won in 2016.

Here are three reasons why seniors will be the most important group in the general election.

1. They are pretty much the only swing voters left

One remarkable feature about the 2020 election is just how few undecided voters there have been all year. The latest CBS/YouGov national poll of registered voters found only 3 percent were undecided. A lot of this has to do, of course, with the polarized feelings voters have toward Trump. But the lack of actual undecided voters also does explain why polls haven’t changed that much all year. When most people have their minds made up, there are not very many people left to persuade.

But if you step back and look at the course of the last four years, there has been one group that has definitely swung: older voters.

Take the critical swing state of Florida. Trump won the state by 1.5 percentage points almost entirely on the backs of seniors. An exit poll found that those aged over 65 in Florida voted for Trump 57 percent to 40 percent who backed Hillary Clinton.

But all summer Biden has held a lead in Florida, a fact that could drastically alter the Electoral College map. Why? Seniors. A Quinnipiac College poll in Florida last week, found likely voters aged 65 and older backing Biden 54 percent to 44 percent, pushing him to a 3 percent lead in the state overall.

The same turnarounds in poll numbers among seniors are true in just about every swing state polled.

2. Even among partisans, seniors can decide the election if they stay home

In the past few years, millennials passed seniors as the largest eligible voting block. But given that seniors turn out at much higher rates, they are expected to, once again, be the largest age group voting in the election this year.

Even if 5 percent of seniors decide to sit this election out, that alone could account for who wins in battleground states.

Sticking with the Florida Quinnipiac poll, 52 percent of seniors say they intend to vote by mail and another 20 percent say they intend to vote early in person. That means 28 percent of Florida voters will need to decide on Election Day if it is worth leaving the house to cast a ballot.

The thing is, most medical experts believe another wave of the coronavirus could start around Election Day. If that happens, how much will that decrease turnout among seniors? This might be a particular problem for Republicans given that Trump keeps suggesting that voting by mail is akin to fraud. It is rhetoric that has reportedly alarmed House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Axios reported over the weekend McCarthy has warned the president that “we could lose based on” the president’s language.

3. They will, in part, write the story line of this election.

This election is about the coronavirus. While there is a lot going on the country, including a broad movement for racial justice, the only thing that has appeared to really shape polling is the status of the coronavirus.

Because of that, there may be only two things that could make or break Trump this fall. First, if there is a credible vaccine before the election. Second, whether coronavirus case counts and deaths will be dramatically rising or falling around Election Day. Given that seniors make up the bulk of serious cases and deaths, they are the group closest watched in terms of the virus outbreak.

But in a way, seniors deciding this election makes perfect sense. After all, their choices are the two oldest presidential nominees in US history.

