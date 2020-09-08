Northeastern student tells CNN what the reaction has been on campus to the dismissal of 11 students

“Is this punishment for these 11 students, Kelly — is it reverberating among Northeastern students? I mean, because of this, are you hearing of a change in attitude where people are really getting serious about it?” Baldwin asked.

That was the question CNN’s Brooke Baldwin posed to Kelly Chan, a Northeastern student and editor-in-chief of the campus paper, during an interview on Monday.

After Northeastern University dismissed 11 first-year students for violating its coronavirus-era gathering policy and kept their $36,500 tuition money, what has the attitude on campus been?

“I think definitely,” Chan said. “I’ve heard a lot of chatter among student populations that are saying. . . one side of the story is like, oh, the university is justified in holding these students accountable for their actions and for suspending them in order to keep the community safe. And on the other hand, was this too harsh of a punishment? They are just freshmen, this was one mistake. And freshmen are put in a very tough situation. You know, we always come to college campuses expecting to make new friends, to socialize, and it can be tempting to gather and wanting to salvage that college experience. So I’ve heard both narratives among the student population, but I think definitely a lot of people will feel for the students in that they still have to pay the tuition when the semester has not even started yet.”

Chan’s interview came after Northeastern officials announced Friday that 11 first-year students were dismissed from the school after they were caught without masks and not social distancing at the Westin Hotel, which is being used as a dorm. The students were part of N.U.in, a special one-semester program for freshmen that was prepaid and cost $36,500 — money that will not be refunded.

Advertisement

The dismissed students will not be allowed to take courses from home this semester, but will be permitted to return in the spring, a campus spokeswoman told the Globe on Friday.

Advertisement

The students dismissed this week will have the right to contest their dismissal at an expedited hearing, according to Northeastern.

Students interviewed by the Globe near the Westin on Friday said they were less surprised by the violations than by the swiftness with which they occurred — within a day or two of many students moving in. Most said they agreed with the severity of the punishment.

“What a story for you to be covering there,” Baldwin told Chan as she ended the interview.

Laura Krantz of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss