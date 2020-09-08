State suspends COVID-19 testing at Orig3n, Boston-based lab responsible for at least 383 false positive results

“In early August, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health became aware of an unusually high positivity rate of tests that were reported by the COVID-19 testing laboratory, Orig3n, and opened an investigation,” the statement said. “The Boston lab is required to respond with a written plan of correction, and if action is not taken it can face sanctions.”

Since April, Orig3n has worked with approximately 60 nursing homes in Massachusetts to screen for the coronavirus. But a state investigation launched in August found that poor management, lack of proper testing materials, and failure to meet systems requirements including properly documenting sanitization "put patients at immediate risk of harm,” according to a statement by a DPH spokesperson.

The Department of Public Health has suspended COVID-19 testing at Orig3n, a Boston-based laboratory, after a state investigation revealed that at least 383 samples the lab found to be positive for the virus were actually negative.

Orig3n halted its Massachusetts COVID-19 testing on Aug. 8, shortly after DPH opened its investigation. The state handed down the official suspension on Friday, Sept. 4, and gave the company until Sept. 14 to show it has addressed all deficiencies in its process. Company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Massachusetts officials first became concerned about the Orig3n’s practices in early August, when a higher-than-average percentage of tests processed at that lab were reported positive. When DPH sent some of those supposedly positive samples to other labs for verification, 383 tested negative, meaning the original results were incorrect.

Further investigation revealed underlying problems that may have led to false positives. Lab leadership failed to provide adequate management and oversight. A key control material used to double-check the testing process was missing. Records of corrected reports and documentation of lab and testing equipment sanitization were also insufficient.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Orig3n’s testing practices and integrity have been called into question.

Founded in 2014, Orig3n sells DNA testing kits that purport to offer individualized insights into customers' nutrition, fitness, and beauty needs. The company also produces customized multivitamins it says are formulated based on DNA test results. But last September, Bloomberg Businessweek reported that 17 former employees had accused the lab of selling inaccurate tests and tampering with results — allegations the company denied and called “grossly inaccurate.”

According to company documents, Orig3n conducted more than 300,000 genomic tests in 2019. It is federally certified by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments. In April, it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to distribute and process molecular COVID-19 tests. The Orig3n tests, like most diagnostic COVID-19 tests, work by detecting signs of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease.

In addition to working with Massachusetts nursing homes, the company has also partnered with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as one of several labs supporting the state’s free testing program for high-risk communities. Orig3n also markets its testing services to colleges and universities. All Orig3n tests are processed in its Boston lab.

Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore