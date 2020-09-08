Sununu, Shaheen win primary elections in New Hampshire

Democrats Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky both have emphasized their blue-collar upbringings and early experience as lawyers. Feltes worked as a legal aid attorney before being elected to the state Senate in 2014.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two Concord attorneys hoping to upgrade their Statehouse experience are competing in Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, while Republican Gov. Chris Sununu easily defeated two longshots on the GOP ballot.

Volinsky was the lead counsel in a landmark education funding lawsuit in the 1990s before being elected to the Executive Council in 2016. That lawsuit led to rulings that firmly established the state’s obligation to provide and pay for an adequate education, but the lack of progress since then drove Volinsky into the governor’s race.

Unlike Feltes, he did not take the traditional pledge to veto a sales or income tax, and believes all options should be on the table. On the Executive Council, Volinsky has been a vocal opponent of many of Sununu’s appointments, including the governor’s failed nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as state Supreme Court chief justice.

Feltes, meanwhile, believes closing corporate loopholes would provide enough revenue to boost funding for schools, and highlights the current state budget, which significantly increased education funding. In his three terms in the Senate, he sponsored legislation on paid family medical leave, clean energy, worker protection and other Democratic priorities. But many of his bills got vetoed by Sununu, who has called both Democrats out of touch and unprepared to lead New Hampshire.

In the GOP primary, Sununu faced longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman, of Franklin, and Nobody, a Keene man who officially changed his name from Rich Paul. Though his opponents criticized him, Sununu has enjoyed widespread support for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as he seeks a third, two-year term.

In a statement, he said he was humbled and grateful for his win Tuesday night.

“We put a great team together for our state and provided the leadership necessary to guide New Hampshire through these unprecedented times,” he said. “Many of our biggest challenges still lay ahead, and in 2021 New Hampshire will need the management experience to promote businesses, keep our state safe, and invigorate economic opportunity for families. Others just talk — I believe in results. We will keep getting the job done.”

The son of a former governor, Sununu was the youngest governor in the country when he took office in 2017 at age 42. While fellow Republicans held a majority in the Legislature during his first term, Democrats won majorities in 2018, prompting him to set a record for vetoed legislation.

Sununu has been a supporter of President Donald Trump, though he did not attend the president’s recent rally in Londonderry beyond greeting him as he arrived. Trump lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Democrats hold all four seats in the state’s Congressional delegation.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a freshman lawmaker, is running unopposed in the 1st District race.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, seeking her fifth term representing the 2nd District, easily defeated Joseph Mirzoeff, a former trader who also worked for an insurance company and pension consulting firms.

The 1st District has been a swing district of late but the 2nd has been solidly Democrat for years.

On the Republican side in the 1st District, Matt Mowers, a 31-year-old former official in President Donald Trump’s State Department, and Matt Mayberry, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran and realtor, are the favorites to take on Pappas. They are among five candidates running for a seat representing the district that covers the eastern part of the state, including parts of greater Manchester, the Lakes Region and the Seacoast.

Mowers has outraised Mayberry by about 4-1 and picked up a coveted endorsement from Trump. Mayberry has responded by accusing Mowers of being a carpetbagger looking to move back to New Hampshire just to win a House seat.

Both candidates have similar conservative views and support Trump’s agenda. They have promised to fight illegal immigration, continue building the wall at the southern border, defend the Second Amendment and would support congressional term limits.

The 2nd District race — encompassing a mostly rural district that stretches from New Hampshire’s border with Canada to the Massachusetts line — is shaping up to be a rematch between Kuster and Steve Negron, who owns a defense engineering and consulting company in Nashua. The other serious challenge is Lynne Blankenbeker, a combat nurse and Navy Reserve captain from Concord.

Negron, 59, a retired U.S. Air Force officer and former state House member, won the nomination in a seven-candidate race in 2018. Blakenbeker, 56, a lawyer who also served in the House, came in third. There are two other candidates.

Negron and Blankenbeker count among their priorities reducing health care costs, a strong national defense and a secure border. During a debate that aired Thursday on WMUR-TV, they agreed that the federal government should not treat gun violence like a pandemic, and that the military should not rename bases originally named for Confederate leaders.

Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone in the 2nd District but both Negron and Blankenbeker support the president. They attended Trump’s rally in Manchester, with Negron not wearing a mask. Blankenbeker said she had a mask on but took it off for photos.

Masks were required under Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order, which mandates that they be worn at scheduled events attended by more than 100 people.

The coronavirus has given the primary a different look.

Under a temporary change to state law, anyone concerned about the virus will be allowed to vote by absentee ballot, either by mail or by dropping off completed ballots with election officials on or before Tuesday. Safety measures will be in place at the polls, though it was up to each community on whether or not mask wearing is required.