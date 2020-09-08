To correct mistakes of past, nuclear should be part of our energy future

Thank you to Alan Wirzbicki for his informative op-ed “The climate case against Ed Markey” (Opinion, Aug. 27). My husband, Bob, and I watched the campaign against nuclear power generation with sadness. He was an engineer on construction of the Connecticut Yankee nuclear plant in the 1960s. I saw this amazing structure rise and came to appreciate the good sense of having power without air pollution, smoke, pipelines, or coal cars. I also cared about replacing the environmental destruction and human illness caused by using coal.

American nuclear plants are safe, but they’re also highly engineered and expensive to construct. France took a different approach. After the oil crisis, the government pushed to develop nuclear expertise and standardize plant design. France reached up to 90 percent of power production from nuclear or hydro, and it continues to have one of the lowest per capita carbon footprints worldwide.