Healing nature, and seeking its remedy

The rising sea levels are just one terrible effect of our warming climate. There are many others. One in particular that distresses me is that species extinction has accelerated 1,000 times faster than throughout geologic history. In May 2019, a UN report predicted the extinction of at least 1 million species of animals and plants in the years to come.

As Renée Loth reminds us, there are laws of nature ( “A grounding remedy for uncertain times,” Opinion, Aug. 28). It’s no wonder that seas are rising on Massachusetts shores and elsewhere. The giant ice sheets of the Arctic, Antarctica, and Greenland are melting, much faster than scientists had predicted.

We need to make the hard changes in the face of our warming climate

This is not the normal state of things; this is due to our activities — the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and pollution.

Let us please make the hard changes we need to make. To do that, we need elected officials who listen to scientists and enact legislation to help, not harm, our planet. I thank those who do, but there are not enough of them. It’s easy to contact them online. It’s easy to vote with the environment in mind. What will be hard: our children, and theirs, trying to live on this planet if we don’t act.

Judy Palken

Northborough

The writer is a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.





First, ‘just sit’ — and then act

Thank you to Renée Loth for reminding us that we can find solace in “the constancy of the natural world” and heed the orderly basis of nature’s truth. Following her inspiration, and her instruction to “just sit,” I set up on my porch and gaze at the sea, the tide coming in and going out, sunlight following darkness. I return to our basis, breathing in and out, and let nature come to me.

To my cleared mind comes the bright vision of my own contributions to the needed change, of thoughtful, steady steps helping to heal the earth and restore nature. The light that will follow our unintended contribution to darkness.

Rick Mattila

Hull