It’s time to get serious about the skills crisis in America

In today’s political atmosphere, that’s easier said than done. But if we don’t get serious now, the costs will be devastating. About 36 million Americans began college but never completed it — most of whom dropped out because they couldn’t afford it . About 99 percent of jobs created since the last recession require a credential past high school, yet only half of all Americans can check that box. And if you’re a parent who took time off to care for your children, or you were previously incarcerated, or you’ve faced systemic barriers like racism, the challenge of finding a new job can be insurmountable. It shouldn’t take a pandemic for us to treat the skills gap like the crisis it is.

COVID-19 has accelerated economic trends that were already putting millions of American workers at risk of losing their jobs. As governor, I hear frequently from Rhode Islanders who lost their jobs during this crisis. Many worked in industries like retail that were already being transformed by technology. They’re struggling and they’re scared. This moment calls for major transformations in job training, in higher education affordability, and in the traditional hiring model that favors credentials over competency. It requires business, labor, and the public sector to put politics aside and come together on a strategic approach to training and hiring.

If we don’t take bold action, we risk millions of Americans who are temporarily out-of-work transitioning into long-term unemployment. But if we come together now, we can emerge from this crisis with a fairer, more resilient, and more productive economy. Providing the promise of a decent job for anyone willing to work hard and learn new skills is within our grasp if we commit to train and hire differently.

That’s the approach we’re taking in Rhode Island. I was recently joined by CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, the heads of the Service Employees International and Laborers' International Unions, and leaders of national nonprofits to launch a new initiative called “Back to Work RI.”

Here’s how it works: First, we bring employers to the table. More than a dozen companies — including some without a physical office in Rhode Island — have signed a pledge to hire Rhode Islanders who complete their job training programs, even if they don’t have a college degree or check another “traditional” box. These CEOs have pledged to change traditional hiring practices to make room for nontraditional applicants. Second, we build tailor-made training programs for each employer based on their hiring needs. And third, the State provides wraparound supports — child care, transportation, financial coaching, and more — to ensure every participant can finish the training and get a job.

To meet the needs of this moment, we need to leave behind the “train and pray” approach that simply hopes people will find a job after their training. Back to Work RI is about a new paradigm — train, support, hire — that gives people a job with a pathway to a career, while giving businesses access to a trained and talented workforce. It’s about restoring the dignity of work.

In Rhode Island, we’re not new to this. In 2014, we were still recovering from the recession and had the nation’s highest unemployment. So my first year in office, we brought the public and private sectors together around a new, unifying approach to job training. And it worked. We’ve partnered with 1,500 businesses and given nearly 10,000 Rhode Islanders the skills for a higher-wage job. Before COVID-19, we had the lowest unemployment in 30 years.

We know this playbook works. Now, we’re using COVID stimulus money to supercharge it for the post-COVID economy, coupling it with a guaranteed job at the end of the training and supports along the way. In partnership with businesses, labor unions and nonprofits, my administration is preparing thousands of Rhode Islanders for the new age of digital and remote work, and we’re building a model that can be scaled around the country.

The Trump administration recently launched a campaign encouraging American workers to “find something new.” The idea that the solution to our workforce challenges is for Americans to just think differently is tone-deaf and demeaning.

Preparing Americans to succeed in the new economy is hard work. And having the guts to pursue a new career that requires new skills is even harder. If President Trump truly believes the only obstacle preventing people from getting a good job is their own imagination, then perhaps he should find something new.

Gina M. Raimondo is the governor of Rhode Island.