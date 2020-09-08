‘Only a Game’ was so much more than that

I had a sense of bittersweet nostalgia and gratitude to learn that the radio program “Only a Game” will not continue, after 27 years, on WBUR (Chad Finn, Sports Media, Aug. 30). The stories were unique because they were, in fact, about ordinary people who found joy and learned lessons from “a game” they loved. It was not about fame and fortune, or the final score, or who wins or loses.

I’ve got to believe that listening to this program, regardless of whether people ever played a sport or watched a game, brought smiles to listeners’ faces. That was the point. It spoke to the goodness in all of us, and I will miss it.