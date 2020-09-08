When art imitates life too much

In “Holy Ghost,” the third episode of HBO’s much-praised horror-drama series, a young Black woman is arrested and put into the back of a police van. Under the guise of an interrogation, a racist police captain racially badgers and provokes her. When he doesn’t get the answers he wants, she’s subjected to what’s known as a “rough ride.” As the van careens sharply down the street, her body bounces from one side of the vehicle to the other until she is bloody and bruised.

Advertisement

With each ugly thump of flesh against unyielding steel, I thought of Freddie Gray’s final ride. That’s when I reached for the remote, and hit pause. It was art imitating life too much.

In 2015, Gray, a young Black man, was arrested by Baltimore police and put in a transport van. When police checked on him about 45 minutes later, he was neither responsive nor breathing, and his spinal cord was nearly severed. Without regaining consciousness, Gray died days later. Of course, the police were acquitted, though medical experts, consulted by the Justice Department, concluded that Gray "sustained a fatal neck and spinal injury” while riding in the rear of the van.

That was probably the show creator’s intention — to evoke the circumstances of Gray’s death. It’s not that the scene was unrealistic; it was too realistic, and it made me squirm and shake. Putting my hands over my eyes wasn’t enough; I felt every jolt in my bones.

Of course, Misha Green, the show’s creator, is interested in more than merely entertaining or escapist fare. In a New York Times interview shortly before the show’s August premiere, she said, “In horror, there’s a level of anxiety that your life can be taken at any moment. That’s the Black experience.”

Advertisement

Based on a 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, “Lovecraft Country” is inspired by the early 20th-century work of pulp horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. His stories were often set in a fictional Massachusetts town and delved into the macabre doings writhing beneath the mundanities of everyday life. Lovecraft was also a racist creep who disparaged Black people in his work and life.

Like Ruff, Green tells the story of Atticus “Tic” Freeman, played by Jonathan Majors, a returning Korean War veteran who fought for a country that only knows how to fight against Black people. Along with his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) and an old friend, Leti (Jurnee Smollett), Tic tries to find his missing father, leading them into a world of assorted horrors that do far more than go bump in the night.

Set in 1950s America when Jim Crow is law, being Black and taking a seat in a whites-only diner, or finding yourself lost on a country road as the sun goes down can be a life-threatening situation. Vampires and tentacled creatures are nothing compared to a pickup truck with armed white men chasing you across state lines into a sundown town, your eyes fixed on the rearview mirror.

“Lovecraft Country” isn’t an echo of a bygone time. The men in that truck speeding up on Tic, George, and Leti are Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan, in their vehicles, hunting down and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was jogging in their Georgia neighborhood last February.

Advertisement

Those trucks and their occupants in “Lovecraft” are antecedents of President Trump’s supporters driving through antiracism protests, and sometimes into protesters, while shooting paintballs and spraying irritants into the air.

In a year when Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Elijah McClain, Daniel Prude, and Jacob Blake were added to Black America’s stations of the cross, a show about the racial trauma imposed on Black people is, for me, too triggering, no matter how well made. I write about it, I live it. To be Black in America is to know that there is no ghoul more grotesque or relentless than racism.

Perhaps I’ll eventually find my way back to “Lovecraft Country,” if only to see what happens to Tic, Leti, and the others. On some level, though, I already know what will always await them: a life of injustices, towns where they’d better be gone before the sun’s retreat, and their weary eyes forever fixed on a rearview mirror, trying to stay ahead of the very real monsters hunting them down.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.