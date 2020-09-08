Photos: Creek fire tears through California forests, prompting evacuations

Photos: Creek fire tears through California forests, prompting evacuationsUpdated September 8, 2020, 24 minutes agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsA firefighter battled the Creek Fire as it threatened homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday.Noah Berger/Associated PressA business owner, who declined to give his name, walked next to kayaks he rented as smoke from the Creek Fire filled the sky in Shaver Lake, Calif.Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated PressEmbers flew off burning timber as flames pushed towards homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty ImagesA family from Ventura County watch, from the shore of Shaver Lake, the billowing smoke from the Creek Fire in the northeast of Fresno, Calif.ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/The Fresno Bee via APA home is engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty ImagesAnnette Smart (right) and her granddaughter Malina Sandoval, 10, checked on their animals while evacuating during the Creek Fire in the North Fork area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Creek Fire burned along a hillside in the Cascadel Woods community of Madera County, Calif.Noah Berger/Associated PressGabe Huck (right), a member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, stood along state Highway 168 while fighting the Creek Fire in Shaver Lake, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated PressKelsey Mueller, 16, of Armona, Calif., petted her dogs while waiting with her family to be escorted from the mountain as the Creek Fire burned nearby in Shaver Lake, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated PressFlames burned at a home leveled by the Creek Fire along Highway 168 in Fresno County, Calif. Noah Berger/Associated PressResidents evacuated with their pets during the Creek Fire in the North Fork area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty ImagesFirefighter Nick Grinstead battled the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif.Noah Berger/Associated Press