fb-pixel

Photos: Creek fire tears through California forests, prompting evacuations

Updated September 8, 2020, 24 minutes ago
A firefighter battled the Creek Fire as it threatened homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday.
A firefighter battled the Creek Fire as it threatened homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday.Noah Berger/Associated Press
A business owner, who declined to give his name, walked next to kayaks he rented as smoke from the Creek Fire filled the sky in Shaver Lake, Calif.
A business owner, who declined to give his name, walked next to kayaks he rented as smoke from the Creek Fire filled the sky in Shaver Lake, Calif.Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Embers flew off burning timber as flames pushed towards homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.
Embers flew off burning timber as flames pushed towards homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
A family from Ventura County watch, from the shore of Shaver Lake, the billowing smoke from the Creek Fire in the northeast of Fresno, Calif.
A family from Ventura County watch, from the shore of Shaver Lake, the billowing smoke from the Creek Fire in the northeast of Fresno, Calif.ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/The Fresno Bee via AP
A home is engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, Calif.
A home is engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Annette Smart (right) and her granddaughter Malina Sandoval, 10, checked on their animals while evacuating during the Creek Fire in the North Fork area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.
Annette Smart (right) and her granddaughter Malina Sandoval, 10, checked on their animals while evacuating during the Creek Fire in the North Fork area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
The Creek Fire burned along a hillside in the Cascadel Woods community of Madera County, Calif.
The Creek Fire burned along a hillside in the Cascadel Woods community of Madera County, Calif.Noah Berger/Associated Press
Gabe Huck (right), a member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, stood along state Highway 168 while fighting the Creek Fire in Shaver Lake, Calif.
Gabe Huck (right), a member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, stood along state Highway 168 while fighting the Creek Fire in Shaver Lake, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press


Kelsey Mueller, 16, of Armona, Calif., petted her dogs while waiting with her family to be escorted from the mountain as the Creek Fire burned nearby in Shaver Lake, Calif.
Kelsey Mueller, 16, of Armona, Calif., petted her dogs while waiting with her family to be escorted from the mountain as the Creek Fire burned nearby in Shaver Lake, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Flames burned at a home leveled by the Creek Fire along Highway 168 in Fresno County, Calif.
Flames burned at a home leveled by the Creek Fire along Highway 168 in Fresno County, Calif. Noah Berger/Associated Press
Residents evacuated with their pets during the Creek Fire in the North Fork area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.
Residents evacuated with their pets during the Creek Fire in the North Fork area of unincorporated Madera County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighter Nick Grinstead battled the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif.
Firefighter Nick Grinstead battled the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif.Noah Berger/Associated Press