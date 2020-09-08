2020 already over for Andrew Benintendi

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Ron Roenicke talked to Benintendi on Monday and the decision was made to shut him down for the remainder of the season. There was only a slight chance Benintendi would be ready before the regular season ends Sept. 27 and the Sox are hopelessly out of playoff contention.

The Red Sox placed their left fielder on the 45-day disabled list Tuesday because of what has been described as a strain on the right side of his rib cage suffered Aug. 11.

PHILADELPHIA — This season, such as it was, is over for Andrew Benintendi .

“Are we pushing him to play a few games and is that important?” Roenicke said. "Benny understood. He didn’t really didn’t want to push things past where he could reinjure himself. Everybody’s opinion was this was the best way to do it.

“There’s really not a reason to force him to get back to play to the end of the year.”

Benintendi, who was not made available to the media, was 4 of 39 with 17 strikeouts in 14 games before he fell rounding second base in a game against Tampa Bay and was injured. He had one extra-base hit and one RBI.

“To be honest I’m hoping he forgets about this season,” Roenicke said.

The 26-year-old Benintendi hit .282 with an .806 OPS, 42 stolen bases, 38 home runs, 203 runs and 191 RBIs over 333 games in his first three seasons in the majors after being called up in 2016.

He appeared to be a star in the making. Benintendi has since hit .255 with a .751 OPS with 11 stolen bases, 13 home run, 76 runs and 69 RBIs over 152 games.

Chavis tries a new spot

Michael Chavis started Game 1 of the doubleheader against Philadelphia in left field. It was his first game in the outfield since high school.

“The big advantage would be to get him in the lineup. That’s what it’s all about,” Roenicke said before the Red Sox' 6-5 loss. “I want to give him the most opportunities we can to get out there and play.”

The Sox have been short an outfielder since Kevin Pillar was traded to Colorado Aug. 31. They have used Tzu-Wei Lin, Yairo Munoz, and defensively challenged designated hitter J.D. Martinez in left since.

There has been talk of trying Chavis in left field going back to last season. His future could be as a utility player given his experience at first, second, and third base.

Chavis was tested in the second inning when Rhys Hoskins came up with the bases loaded and sent a 106.8-mile-per-hour drive his way. Chavis broke in and made the catch to end the inning.

More newcomers

The Red Sox summoned infielder Christian Arroyo from Pawtucket and started him at second base in the first game. He batted ninth and was 1 for 3.

Catcher Deivy Grullón, who debut with the Phillies last year, was the 26th man for the doubleheader and was scheduled to start the second game.

The Sox have used 43 players in 44 games this season. They used 47 over 162 games last season and 44 in 2018.

Arroyo was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2013 who has since played for the Rays and Indians. The Red Sox claimed him off waivers Aug. 13.

Arroyo has an .846 OPS on 104 career Triple A games but only a .622 OPS in 71 major league games before coming to the Sox. He is primarily a third baseman but has experience at second base and shortstop.

Roenicke said the Sox want to get a look at Arroyo at second.

The interest in seeing more of Chavis and Arroyo suggests the Sox aren’t as enthralled with Jose Peraza as they once were.

Peraza was 4 for 5 with two two RBIs on Opening Day. He is 21 of 103 (.204) since with six RBIs. Peraza was signed to a one-year, $3 million deal in December after being released by the Reds.

The 24-year-old Grullón was claimed off waivers from the Phillies Sept. 3.

Eovaldi gets closer

The Sox will stay in Philadelphia for most of Wednesday’s day off before going on to Florida for a four-game series against the Rays that starts Thursday. Nate Eovaldi has a bullpen session scheduled at Citizens Bank Park. If that goes well, he could come off the injured list for the Rays series. Eovaldi hasn’t pitched since Aug. 20 because of a strained right calf . . . Lefthander Matt Hall, who has allowed 14 earned runs in 6⅓ innings, was optioned to Pawtucket before Game 1.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.