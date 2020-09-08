BC football adds Cal defensive lineman Luc Bequette as a grad transfer

The 23-year-old lineman from Little Rock, Arkansas played 42 career games (starting his final 38) for the Bears, racking up 130 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and four forced fumbles. A double major at Cal (legal studies and American studies), he was granted a sixth year of eligibility after playing only four games as a redshirt freshman in 2016 after suffering a lower body injury. Last fall, in recording a career-high 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks, Bequette was the recipient of the Brick Muller Award as Cal’s Most Valuable Lineman.

Less than two weeks ahead of its season opener at Duke, Boston College has fortified its defensive front with the addition of Luc Bequette, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound graduate transfer from the University of California-Berkeley who will be immediately eligible.

Bequette has a strong family lineage to Arkansas football, and athletics. His father (Chris), grandfather (George), uncle (Jay), and cousin (Jake) all suited up for the Razorbacks, with the latter carving out a four-year playing career (2012-15) on the defensive line for the Patriots.

But arguably the best athlete in the family is Bequette’s mother, Debi Thomas, a bronze medalist in figure skating for the United States at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary and the 1986 world champion.

Another fun fact: As a 12-year-old, Bequette won the C-U Little League Home Run Derby in Champaign, Ill. before the family moved to Arkansas.

He is one of five transfers to join BC since coach Jeff Hafley was hired in December.















