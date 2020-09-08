Broncos star Von Miller might have sustained serious ankle injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury toward the end of practice Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't addressed Miller's injury, said the team was awaiting results of an MRI on Miller.

The practice took place indoors because of a snowstorm that struck the Rocky Mountains after a series of upper-90s and 100-degree days.