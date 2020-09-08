Bobby Dalbec ups homer streak to four, bullpen costs Red Sox doubleheader sweep of Phillies

Dalbec homered in both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Phillies and has now connected in four games in a row.

The results are flying out of the park.

PHILADELPHIA — Bobby Dalbec homered in his major league debut Aug. 30 then piled up strikeouts over the next four games. A meeting with the Red Sox hitting coaches followed to correct his swing.

He drove in three runs in Game 2 to lift the Sox to a 5-2 victory and a split.

Bobby Dalbec delivers a run-scoring single off in the seventh inning of Tuesday's nightcap.

The Phillies scored twice off Matt Barnes in the seventh to win the first game, 6-5. The Red Sox, now 15-29, are off Wednesday before starting a four-game series at Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Dalbec has homered five times in his first nine games, joining Sam Horn as only first Red Sox players to do that. Only Trevor Story of the Rockies, with seven when he debuted in 2016, has had more.

Dalbec is the first Red Sox rookie to homer in four consecutive games.

“It feels amazing. It’s crazy,” Dalbec said. “I would never think that I would have some crazy stat like that. But I’m very fortunate to be in this position so it’s awesome.”

After striking out 11 times in his first 18 at-bats, Dalbec worked on his leg kick and getting better balance with the lower half of his body.

“I was missing pitches that I shouldn’t miss,” Dalbec said. “I’m in a good routine now.”

Dalbec also has used one of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s bats the last four games. He is 6 of 14 with the four home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored with it.

Bradley was 3 for 3 with a walk in the second game and has hit safely in 16 of his 17 games with 12 RBIs.

Chris Mazza was the winner in Game 2, allowing two runs over five innings. Marcus Walden got the save, stranding two runners in the seventh.

Chris Mazza delivers during the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The Red Sox were one strike away from what would have been a satisfying comeback victory in Game 1.

In a game when their pitchers were erratic and the defense inept, the Sox took a one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning on the strength of four home runs, two by Rafael Devers.

But Barnes couldn’t finish it off. Alec Bohm’s single drove in two runs to give the Phillies a walk-off victory.

Barnes inherited a 5-4 lead and walked leadoff hitter J.T. Realmuto. A one-out single by Didi Gregorius sent Realmuto to third. Barnes struck out Adam Haseley for the second out as Gregorius stole second.

Bohm fell behind 1 and 2 and tried a high fastball that Bohm didn’t chase. The next pitch was a curveball over the plate that Bohm grounded through the third base hole into left field to win the game.

Philadelphia's Alec Bohm celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning two-run single in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Barnes became the closer after Brandon Workman was traded to Philadelphia Aug. 21. He is 3 for 5 in save chances since then.

Sox pitchers walked eight batters and four scored

“That hurts you, no question. Walks have hurt us all year,” manager Ron Roenicke said after Game 1.

Devers was 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the opener, helping the Sox rally from a 4-1 deficit to take the lead in the sixth inning. Dalbec and Alex Verdugo also homered.

Devers had the first long ball for the Sox in the third inning, a line drive to right field off Zach Eflin that crashed into a sign hanging off the second deck. The exit velocity of 116.5 miles per hour was the best of his career.

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts celebrate after Devers' home run in the fifth inning of the first game on Tuesday.

Martin Perez allowed a home run by Gregorius in the second inning then walked Bryce Harper leading off the third. Realmuto followed with a grounder to second. Christian Arroyo, playing his first game for the Sox, scooped it up and tried to tag Harper. But Harper stopped in the base line.

Basic fundamentals are to tag Harper and eliminate the lead runner. Arroyo threw to first, allowing Harper to take second.

“You need to get [Harper] running back. You can’t let him stop,” Roenicke said. “When we make mistakes, it hurts us almost every time.”

Harper advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Christian Vazquez tried to pick him off third and threw the ball into left field.

Perez then walked Gregorius and Phil Gosselin to extend the inning. A wild pitch moved the runners up before Bohm singled to center to drive in two.

Perez, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his previous start, allowed four runs on five hits over five innings and a career-worst six walks.

With the Sox down 4-1, Verdugo and Devers went back-to-back in the fifth.

Alex Verdugo crosses the plate in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Dalbec’s homer came on the seventh pitch of the at-bat as he worked the count full before hammering a curveball 425-feet to left center. The ball bounced onto the concourse behind the bleachers.

“He’s chasing less, seeing the ball better,” Roenicke said between games. “If he just makes contact, he does a lot of damage.”

Verdugo walked and scored when Devers doubled off the wall in right field.

Devers pulled a two-strike curveball that was 8 inches off the dirt, according to Statcast. It was the lowest pitch turned into an extra-base hit this season.

Devers hit .167 with two home runs and three RBIs in his first 16 games of the season. He is 33 of 103 (.320) since with seven homers, six doubles, a triple, and 25 RBIs

“Really good things from him,” Roenicke said.

