First-place Braves lose ace Max Fried to IL

Fried had been the only current healthy member of the projected rotation before the season began.

The latest blow to the rotation could accelerate the team’s plans to have Cole Hamels rushed into action for his 2020 debut.

The Atlanta Braves' season-long rotation woes continued Tuesday when Max Fried , the top healthy starter, was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Fried has a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Anthopoulos said he hopes Fried can return from the IL as soon as he is eligible Sept. 16.

Fried said his velocity “was definitely down” after he allowed three runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. He is 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA after not taking a decision in the 10-4 loss.

Before the injury, Fried excelled as the team’s top starter, filling the void left when the Braves lost Opening Day starter Mike Soroka to a torn right Achilles' tendon suffered Aug. 3 against the Mets.

Soroka’s season-ending injury was only the most notable of a staggering series of setbacks that have rocked the rotation.

Former ace Mike Foltynewicz was designated for assignment and then assigned to the team’s alternate training site after he was not signed by another club. The move came after the righthander gave up three home runs, four walks, and six runs in his 2020 debut, a 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay.

Hamels, the lefthander signed to add needed experience to the rotation, has not pitched this season after having a sore shoulder in spring training and then developing triceps tendinitis. Hamels threw his first live batting practice after Sunday’s game.

Another veteran, Félix Hernández, opted out of the 2020 season after it appeared he might win the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Also, lefthander Sean Newcomb was 0-2 with an 11.20 ERA in four starts.

Anthopoulos acquired journeyman Tommy Milone from Baltimore at the trade deadline but was unable to add more help for the rotation.

Instead, the Braves have plugged in such pitchers as Josh Tomlin and Huascar Ynoa and have managed to remain in first place in the NL East. Their lead over the Phillies shrank to two games after Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Marlins in 10 innings.

The Braves may rush Hamels into action. He will throw again Thursday at the team’s alternate training site and could be activated when Atlanta plays at Baltimore next week.

“I think it’s just a matter of he knows himself and his body,” Anthopoulos said. “This whole year hasn’t been a normal year in terms of ramp-up and prep.”

Hamels impressed the Braves in his workout on Sunday, raising hopes he can still help the team’s drive for its fourth straight NL East title.

“As long as Cole is healthy and he can continue to build up we’re going to do what’s best for him and the team as well,” Anthopoulos said.

The Braves recalled righthander Kyle Wright to start Tuesday night’s game against Miami. Righthander Jacob Webb was reinstated from the 45-day IL, adding another arm to the bullpen. Utility infielder Charlie Culberson was designated for assignment.

Anthopoulos said he hopes Culberson can be added to the team’s camp at its alternate training site at Triple A Gwinnett.

Cubs shift gears, add Hamilton

The Cubs added speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site.

Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment Friday.

Martínez, an infielder/outfielder, is 0 for 14 since he coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay Aug. 30. The Cubs were hoping he could help address their trouble against lefthanded pitching this year, but it hasn’t worked out so far.

“In this weird season it’s hard to give somebody consistent at-bats when they feel off and their timing’s off,” manager David Ross said before Tuesday night’s series opener against Cincinnati. “So just giving him an opportunity to go down there, get regular at-bats, get his timing back and come back and be the guy that we really need.”

Right fielder Jason Heyward was out of Chicago’s starting lineup for the second straight day. Heyward left Sunday night’s 7-3 loss to St. Louis because he was feeling lightheaded and having difficulty breathing,

Ross said Heyward underwent more tests on Tuesday. Heyward has been one of Chicago’s most consistent players this year, batting .300 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 35 games.

“Talked to him a little bit this morning. Still feeling a little bit fatigued,” Ross said, “so I’m going to stay away from him to start the game for sure.”

Smoak cut loose by Brewers

The Brewers released first baseman Justin Smoak after designating him for assignment last week.

Smoak hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games for the Brewers. Milwaukee claimed first baseman Daniel Vogelbach off waivers last week. The Brewers entered Tuesday night’s game at Detroit trailing the final playoff spot in the National League by 1½ games.

Smoak’s struggles came after he hit 85 homers over the previous three seasons with Toronto, where he was an All-Star in 2017, when he hit 38 homers and drove in 90.

Twins overpower Cardinals

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz, and Miguel Sanó all homered, leading the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jose Berríos (4-3) pitched into the sixth before being lifted to earn the win. He gave up three runs on four hits and struck out eight.

Donaldson hit a three-run drive into the left field bullpen to give the Twin a 3-0 lead in the third. He snapped an 0-for-8 rut with his third home run this season.

Carlos Martinez (0-2), who had missed more than a month while dealing with the coronavirus, was chased in the fourth.

It was just the second start of the season, both coming against Minnesota, for Martinez. He had not pitched since July 28 when the Twins roughed him up for seven hits and six runs in 3⅓ innings.

Minnesota made it 5-0 when Cruz led off the fifth a home run, his 14th this season. Cruz was in the lineup for the opener after sitting out a second straight day Monday with hip soreness.

Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer in the sixth for St. Louis. After Paul Goldschmidt singled, Matt Wisler relieved. Goldschmidt scored on a wild pitch after a passed ball and a ground out to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Twins got both runs back in the seventh when Sanó, who was not in the lineup Monday with mild hamstring soreness, hit a two-run homer off Ryan Helsley.































































