Games 43 and 44: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are back in action with a doubleheader at Philadelphia. Martín Pérez will get the start in the first game against the Phillies, followed by Chris Mazza in the nightcap.

RED SOX (14-28): Verdugo RF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Vázquez C, Bradley Jr. CF, Chavis LF, Dalbec 1B, Arroyo 2B

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (2-4, 4.07 ERA)

PHILLIES (20-17): McCutchen LF, Hoskins 1B, Harper CF, Realmuto DH, Segura 2B, Gregorius SS, Gosselin RF, Bohm 3B, Knapp C

Pitching: RHP Zach Eflin (2-1, 4.45 ERA)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI

Red Sox vs. Eflin: Bogaerts 1-2, Chavis 0-2, Devers 2-2, Lin 0-2, Martinez 1-2, Peraza 1-6, Plawecki 0-2, Verdugo 2-6

Advertisement

Phillies vs. Pérez: Gregorius 3-9, Harper 1-3, Hoskins 0-1, Knapp 1-3, McCutchen 5-10, J.T. Realmuto 1-5, Segura 4-19, Walker 1-6

Game 2

RED SOX: TBA

Pitching: RHP Chris Mazza (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

PHILLIES: TBA

Pitching: RHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 6.60 ERA)

Time: TBD

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI

Red Sox vs. Velasquez: Martinez 1-3, Bogaerts 2-4, Verdugo 0-4, Peraza 2-3, Munoz 2-2, Plawecki 0-2, Devers 0-1, Bradley Jr. 1-1.

Phillies vs. Mazza: Walker 0-0, Segura 0-1, Realmuto 0-0, Kingery 0-1, Hoskins 1-1, Haseley 1-1, Harper 1-1.

Stat of the day: Bobby Dalbec homered in each of the Red Sox' last two games, and in three of his first seven career games. The only other Red Sox player to homer in at least three of his first seven career games is Sam Horn (four games, 1987).

Notes: Perez is 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA in three games, with two starts, against the Phillies. ... Jackie Bradley Jr. has homered in three of his last six games, as well as five of his last 15. ... Xander Bogaerts has six home runs and 13 RBI in his last 16 games... He leads the Sox this season in HR (10) and RBI (26). ... The Phillies have turned their season around by winning 11 of their past 14 games, leaving them two games behind first-place Atlanta in the National League East. ... Velasquez began the season as a starter but struggled and was sent to the bullpen. ... In two career starts against the Red Sox, Velasquez is 1-0 with a 6.48 ERA.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney