Heat eliminate Bucks, move on to Eastern Conference finals

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday night, topping the Milwaukee Bucks, 103-94, in Game 5 of their East semifinal series in Lake Burna Vista, Fla., — while Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who won the series, 4-1, and will face Boston or Toronto when the NBA’s final four gets underway next week. It’s Miami’s first time in the East finals since 2014, and the first time Butler has gotten to the NBA’s final four.

Advertisement

Jae Crowder scored 16 points, Tyler Herro scored 14, Bam Adebayo had 13, and Kelly Olynyk had 12 for the Heat.

Khris Middleton had 23 points for Milwaukee, which got 15 points and 14 rebounds from Brook Lopez. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17, Wesley Matthews and Marvin Williams each had 11, and Eric Bledsoe had nine assists for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo did what he could — cheering from the bench throughout, rebounding for teammates during pregame warm-ups, and again at halftime, offering words during timeouts.

And the Bucks were inspired from the jump.

But the NBA’s No. 1 overall seed in these playoffs — a league-best 56-17 in the regular season — just didn’t have enough.

Miami's Andre Iguodala reaches for the ball in front of Milwaukee's Khris Middleton in the first half of Tuesday's game. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee opened the game on a 28-15 run, putting Miami on its heels from the opening minutes. DiVincenzo got the call to start for Antetokounmpo and scored 8 of Milwaukee’s first 16 points, Matthews had 9 by the end of the quarter and the Bucks were off to a promising start.

Miami answered that start with a 30-9 run of its own, capped by three free throws from Olynyk with 4:36 left in the half for a 45-37 Heat lead.

Advertisement

Milwaukee wouldn’t let the Heat get away, though — not then, and not in the third when Miami pushed the lead out to 12 after a 3-pointer by Crowder with 3:07 left. The Bucks needed just 50 seconds to rip off 7 straight points, and it stayed close from there.

Donovan won’t return

Billy Donovan won’t return as coach of the Thunder after five seasons, the team announced.

Donovan, who was at the end of his contract, took the Thunder to the playoffs every year and was a finalist for Coach of the Year this season after his squad outperformed expectations and pushed the Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Donovan went 243-157 with Oklahoma City. Before that, he led the University of Florida to two national championships and four Final Four appearances in 19 seasons.

Billy Donovan gestures during the second quarter of the Thunders' Game 7 loss to the Rockets earlier this month. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

The team and Donovan described his departure as a mutual decision. General manager Sam Presti said he couldn’t give Donovan the assurances he wanted about the future.

“It became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career,” Presti said.

Honor for Smart

Antetokounmpo was the Defensive Player of the Year, so it should be no surprise that he was also the leading vote-getter for the league’s All-Defensive team.

The Bucks forward — and favorite to win his second consecutive MVP award — appeared on 97 of the first-team ballots out of 100 cast by a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo was one of three Bucks on the 10-person squad, announced by the league Tuesday.

Also on the first team: Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Lakers forward Anthony Davis, 76ers guard Ben Simmons, and Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

The second-team selections were Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard at forward and Patrick Beverley at guard, Bucks teammates Brook Lopez at center and Eric Bledsoe at guard, and Heat forward Bam Adebayo.

Bubble guests

NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month, with the league sharing final plans for such additions with teams on Tuesday.

Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.

Coaches have been clamoring for this for some time. Some players were able to bring family into the bubble — following quarantines and other health certifications — starting on Aug. 31. NBA referees also had the option of bringing a guest into the bubble, though none did so.

“I’ve been involved in those conversations since May,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We just found out this morning that we have 10 spots. I’ll share my own thoughts privately with the NBA and that’s all I’ll have to say about it.”