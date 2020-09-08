PGA Tour takeaways: Never mind player of the year; Dustin Johnson might be the player of his generation

Here he is, at 36, the best player in the world — and history still is not on his side.

Yet for all his brilliance, Johnson is not a star on par with Rory McIlroy. He is not considered a grinder, especially in the majors, like Brooks Koepka.

Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 player in golf, has a résumé worthy of the Hall of Fame, has won more FedEx Cup events than Tiger Woods, and has been the most consistent winner on the PGA Tour since he arrived in 2007.

Johnson had a three-shot lead entering the fourth round at the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach. He proceeded to hit it all over the peninsula, shot 82, and finished in a four-way tie for eighth. A few months later, he didn’t know the difference between a bunker and a waste area, grounded his club for a two-stroke penalty, and it cost him the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

In the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay, he three-putted from 12 feet on the 72nd hole in a heartbreaking loss to Jordan Spieth. A year later, he won his only major, the US Open. Even that came with controversy.

He was assessed a one-stroke penalty by the USGA because his ball moved as he addressed it on the fifth hole. The ruling didn’t matter because Johnson won by three but the specter of a penalty “hijacked” the tournament, announcer Curtis Strange said at the time.

It might be time to trust DJ. He doesn’t have the flair of Greg Norman or the elegance of Fred Couples, he just has more wins than both Hall of Famers.

Johnson has 23 wins, just one behind Gary Player. (The Black Knight does have Johnson in majors, 9-1, however.) Johnson needs two wins to catch Johnny Miller.

Winning majors is hard. You have to get lucky. Heck, John Daly has two, one more than Johnson.

But it’s time to consider Johnson the best of his generation. McIlroy, Koepka and Spieth have more majors, but nobody has more wins.

Other takeaways from the Tour Championship:

▪ Johnson had the 54-hole lead or a share of it in his last four tournaments against the best the game has to offer. Collin Morikawa needed the back nine of his life to beat Johnson at the PGA Championship and Jon Rahm buried an improbable 66-foot putt to top him at the BMW. DJ won in a record rout at the Northern Trust and captured Sunday’s biggest prize. That is Tiger-esque.

▪ Player of the year is a two-man race between Johnson and Justin Thomas. Each had three wins, but Johnson’s FedEx Cup will trump all.

▪ The rage of the restart, Bryson DeChambeau, checked out quietly Sunday with 1-over-par 71 and a T-22 (out of 30 players). The Incredible Bulk’s science project — hitting it as far as he can — has not yielded results on difficult courses. East Lake (Tour Championship) and Olympia Fields (BMW Championship) might seem cavernous compared with the US Open at Winged Foot in two weeks.

▪ Have to be impressed with Xander Schauffele. He had the best score over the four rounds (minus the FedEx Cup scoring system) at 15 under. Johnson was 11 under.

▪ The top players in the world dominated: No. 1 Johnson won; No. 2 Rahm was fourth; and No. 3 Thomas was T-2.

▪ The PGA Tour got it right. Sunday was the culmination of an intriguing and exciting restart — albeit without spectators — in which the sport navigated the pandemic with only a handful of positive COVID-10 tests.

▪ The 2020-21 seasons begins Thursday with the Safeway Classic at Napa, Calif.













