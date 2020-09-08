Rafael Devers’s big day at plate ruined by Red Sox bullpen

The Red Sox led, 5-4, thanks to Rafael Devers, who drove in three runs with two homers and a double.

Alex Bohm’s single drove in two runs to give the Phillies a 6-5 victory.

PHILADELPHIA — The Red Sox were one strike away from what would have been a satisfying victory against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday, but Matt Barnes couldn’t finish it off.

Barnes started the seventh by walking J.T. Realmuto. A one-out single by Didi Gregorius sent Realmuto to third. Barnes struck out Adam Haseley as Gregorius stole second. Bohm then grounded a 2-and-2 curveball into left field and two runs scored.

Advertisement

Sox pitchers walked eight batters and four scored. Barnes is 1-3 and has blown three saves.

The Sox (14-29) have lost seven of nine games.

Chris Mazza was set to face Vince Velazquez in the second game.

Bobby Dalbec and Alex Verdugo also hit solo homers as the Sox rallied from a 4-1 deficit.

Martin Perez walked a career-worst six over five innings and allowed four runs, but was in line for the win before Barnes melted down.

Devers had the first long ball for the Sox in the third inning, a line drive to right field off Zach Eflin that crashed into a sign hanging off the second deck. The exit velocity of 116.5 miles per hour was the best of his career.

With the Sox down 4-1, Verdugo and Devers went back-to-back in the fifth. Facing Tommy Hunter, Dalbec homered in the sixth inning, his fourth in eight games since being called up.

Verdugo then walked and scored when Devers doubled off the wall in right field.

Devers hit .174 with two home runs and five RBIs in his first 18 games of the season. He is 31 of 94 (.330) since, with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 23 games.

Advertisement





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.