Revolution reacquire midfielder Lee Nguyen in trade with Inter Miami

The Revolution completed a trade Tuesday to bring midfielder Lee Nguyen back to New England, a league source confirmed to the Globe.
Nguyen, who turns 34 next month, emerged as one of the best attacking midfielders in MLS during his six seasons with the Revolution from 2012-17. He scored 51 goals in 191 appearances, and was a finalist for MVP in 2014, when he put up 18 goals and 5 assists in 32 games.
He was traded to Los Angeles FC ahead of the 2018 season, where he scored three goals in 48 games over two seasons. In November 2019, he was selected by Inter Miami in the MLS expansion draft.
