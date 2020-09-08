Tom Jernstedt, an architect of March Madness, dies at 75

Jernstedt joined the NCAA in 1972 and over the next 38 years worked behind the scenes to turn the Division 1 basketball tournament into a much bigger event than it had been, attracting many more fans and generating more revenue.

His wife, Kristine Kellam Jernstedt, said he had finished exercising and died in his car while reading a newspaper.

Tom Jernstedt, who helped transform the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament into the major annual sports attraction known as March Madness, died Saturday outside his home in Tequesta, Fla. He was 75.

In a succession of jobs, ultimately as executive vice president, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the event, the expansion of participating teams from 25 to 65 and the selection of larger sites, including domed stadiums, for the Final Four games.

“Tom was a brilliant administrator and diplomat,” Bill Hancock, a former NCAA official who is now executive director of the College Football Playoff, said in a phone interview. “He had a great ability to say no, without cramming his decision down your throat.”

Jernstedt also worked with the local committees that hosted the Final Four, which consists of the semifinals and the championship game; helped create the policies governing the selection and seeding of the teams in the tournament; and was the lead staff member during negotiations with television networks that generated millions, and then billions, of dollars from CBS.

“He understood our business exceptionally well, especially for someone who hadn’t been in television,” Neal Pilson, a former president of CBS Sports, said by phone. One weekend during the tournament, he said, a glitch at its broadcast center in Manhattan caused the network to lose the technical ability to air commercials that were worth more than $1 million.

“I told Tom, ‘It’s our fault we lost the commercials, can we add them the next weekend?’ ” Pilson recalled. “He said, ‘Go ahead, but don’t do it again.’ Some people we deal with might have said, ‘No, you’re out of luck,’ but Tom said, ‘Just get it done.’ ”

Tom Jernstedt helped shepherd the NCAA men's basketball tournament into the big time. Curtis Compton/Associated Press

Jernstedt became known as the “father of the Final Four,” but he was not working alone. He worked closely with top NCAA leaders like Walter Byers; David Cawood, another NCAA executive; and the organization’s powerful men’s basketball committee. The committee’s rotating membership meant that Jernstedt had the organization’s deepest institutional knowledge.

In 1981, after the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan, Jernstedt was part of the NCAA group that had to decide whether the tournament’s title game in Philadelphia that night, between Indiana and North Carolina, should go on as scheduled.

The game proceeded only after it was made clear — by a committee member who had a contact in the White House — that Reagan would survive the surgery he underwent after the shooting.

“And when he told us that the president had even used that old W.C. Fields line, ‘All in all, I’d rather be in Philadelphia,’ ” Jernstedt told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2016, “we thought that was a good sign and very appropriate for this occasion.”



































































