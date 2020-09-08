Tour de France riders pass coronavirus test, endure crash-filled Stage 10

Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed Tuesday at Le De Re. Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his first Tour stage win, and Primoz Roglic avoided the many crashes that punctuated Stage 10 to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey. After the 105-mile ride from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal . Frenchman Guillaume Martin was in third place, 28 seconds off the pace. Having performed 841 tests of all 166 riders and team staff over the previous two days, organizers gave all cyclists the go-ahead to start. But Tour director Christian Prudhomme was forced to abandon the race after testing positive for the virus. Also, four staff members from four different teams failed the test and were dropped from the race bubble. “I’m happy that the race goes on, it’s beautiful” Roglic said after the stage.

Advertisement





























































College football

Navy-Temple game pushed back to Oct. 10

The Navy football team wasn’t physically prepared to play BYU on Monday after not tackling during preseason practices and the result was an ugly 52-point loss. Coach Ken Niumatalolo took “1,000 percent” of the blame for choosing the extreme safety measures in practice in an effort to avoid a spread of COVID-19. That’s the scenario Temple coach Rod Carey wants to avoid. So, the football game between Navy and Temple at Annapolis has been pushed back two weeks from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10 at the Owls' request. “We saw this coming,” Carey said. “We saw this coming with the things that we have to do and haven’t been able to in practice. We saw this coming three, four weeks ago. That’s why I put these wheels in motion to move this back, buy us some time, get a planned pause here. Kind of re-bubble ourselves, if you will, because we’re not ready yet.”{

Advertisement













































Big Ten asked to reconsider canceling fall season

Leaders of six state legislatures in the Big Ten footprint sent a letter to commissioner Kevin Warren asking the conference to reconsider its decision to cancel the fall football season. The letter is written on the letterhead of Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and also signed by statehouse leaders from Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania … Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt Conference received approval from the state of South Carolina to have up to 5,000 people at its home football games this fall.









Tennis

Rafael Nadal to return for Italian Open

Rafael Nadal is preparing his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff at next week’s Italian Open. “The Foro Italico is always a special place for me and even more so this year as it will be my first tournament following a long period without playing,” Nadal, who has won the Rome tournament a record nine times, said in a video message. Because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nadal preferred not to travel to New York for the US Open. He last played in February, when he won a tournament in Acapulco, Mexico. The Sept. 14-21 Italian Open, which was postponed from its usual slot in May, will therefore be Nadal’s main preparation for the French Open later this month. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open, is also entered.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Charley Hull has coronavirus, out of LPGA major

Charley Hull of England has withdrawn from the LPGA’s second major of the restarted season, the ANA Inspiration in California after testing positive for the coronavirus. Hull Hull said she wasn’t feeling her best when she arrived in the California desert but chalked that up to jet lag, extreme heat and her asthma acting up. She was told of her positive test result on Tuesday morning and will self-isolate for 10 days … Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm of Norway easily won the men’s 400 meter hurdles at the Golden Spike meet at Ostrava, Czech Republic, although he couldn’t challenge the world record this time. Warholm clocked 47.62 seconds but said he’d been hoping to run faster after finishing the distance in 46.87 in Stockholm last month. That was the second best time in history, only 0.09 seconds behind the world record set by American Kevin Young at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona … Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya lost her long legal battle against track and field’s rules that limit female runners' naturally high testosterone levels. Switzerland’s supreme court said its judges dismissed Semenya’s appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year that upheld the rules drafted by track’s governing body affecting female runners with differences of sex development (DSD). The 71-page ruling means Semenya cannot defend her Olympic 800-meter title at the Tokyo Games next year — or compete at any top meets in distances from 400 meters to the mile — unless she agrees to lower her testosterone level through medication or surgery. The 29-year-old South African repeatedly said she will not do that reiterated her stance in a statement through her lawyers Tuesday … The start of the 2022 World Cup qualifying competition for CONCACCAF countries was postponed again because of the coronavirus pandemic, tightening the window to play the three stages and increasing the likelihood next year’s regional final round will not start on schedule.

Advertisement







































































































































