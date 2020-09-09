‘Fargo’ has finished filming season 4, and that’s all we can say … for now

I can’t really say anything about the highly anticipated fourth season of “Fargo,” which premieres with two episodes on FX on Sept. 27 (they’re available on Hulu the following day). The press embargo for “Fargo” is Monday, Sept. 14, which means I need to keep it zipped until then.
What I can say is that FX just announced that the 11-episode season has been finished at long last. Nine episodes were done when the pandemic hit, a problem that forced FX to postpone the season from the spring to the fall (and thereby lose 2020 Emmy consideration). But the production on the final two episodes wrapped on Sept. 8, after filming under a 40-page-long safety protocol. Both episodes were filmed simultaneously, to keep the quarantining under better control.
“It was definitely frustrating to stop when we stopped — because you feel like you’re on a roll,” the season’s star, Chris Rock, said in an FX press session. “But honestly, the break allowed me … to recharge my battery, and I saw a couple of the episodes and was like, ‘OK let me work on my game.’” The season, set in 1950, revolves around two rival crime syndicates who trade custody of their youngest sons as a kind of insurance policy. Rock plays the head of his gang; Jason Schwartzman plays the rival leader.
Is it worth the three-year wait? I’ve seen the first nine episodes of the season and they are… oh, wait. Better not say. But those final two episodes? WHEN CAN I SEE THEM?
