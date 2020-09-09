‘Fargo’ has finished filming season 4, and that’s all we can say … for now

I can’t really say anything about the highly anticipated fourth season of “Fargo,” which premieres with two episodes on FX on Sept. 27 (they’re available on Hulu the following day). The press embargo for “Fargo” is Monday, Sept. 14, which means I need to keep it zipped until then.

What I can say is that FX just announced that the 11-episode season has been finished at long last. Nine episodes were done when the pandemic hit, a problem that forced FX to postpone the season from the spring to the fall (and thereby lose 2020 Emmy consideration). But the production on the final two episodes wrapped on Sept. 8, after filming under a 40-page-long safety protocol. Both episodes were filmed simultaneously, to keep the quarantining under better control.