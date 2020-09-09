‘I Am Woman’ sings a song of Helen Reddy

As an anthem, Helen Reddy’s 1972 hit “I Am Woman” was perfectly situated to ride the crest of second-wave feminism: indomitable lyrics sung with strength and pride on an arrangement that slowly built to a pitch of inclusive triumphalism. The song was the moment and the moment was the song, which leaves “I Am Woman,” a wan Australian-made biopic about the rest of Reddy’s career, with a lot of space to fill. This it does with a surprising lack of energy and a raft of show-biz cliches.

Nor is director Unjoo Moon’s film served well by its lead actress, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who depicts Reddy’s rise to fame and subsequent struggles with grace, elegance, and a damp-squib pliancy that cuts across the film’s message of self-sufficiency. Emma Jensen’s script has Reddy arriving in 1968 New York from Sydney, 3-year-old daughter in tow, having won a talent-contest contract that turns out to have been a sham. Barely eking out a living on the cocktail lounge circuit, she meets Jeff Wald (Evan Peters), the young agent-wannabe who will become her husband, Svengali, and ultimate cross to bear.

Evan Peters and Tilda Cobham-Hervey in "I Am Woman." Lisa Tomasetti/Quiver Distribution

There are many better movies about the relationship between a singer and her bad-news manager/mate — “Love Me or Leave Me” (1955), with Doris Day and James Cagney is the classic — and while “I Am Woman” sketches Wald with initial charm (he woos her with chess), the character’s eventual descent into coke-addled paranoia feels sketchy and generic.

Nor does the movie hit its marks depicting the key moments in Reddy’s career as a chart-topping purveyor of easy-listening ballads with tougher-than-expected lyrics. The hits are here — “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby,” “That Ain’t No Way to Treat a Lady” — and heard one after another they tend to blend together into pleasant MOR soup. Strikingly, the creation of Reddy’s signature hit is quickly passed over. Stymied by a husband who’d prefer she remain a housewife, the singer scrawls the words “I am strong. I am invincible.” Then suddenly the couple are defending the completed track before a conference table of piggish Capitol Records executives who fear the tune is “too angry.” Then we’re into a news-clip montage of the song’s rise to anthemic statement. And then it’s on to “Delta Dawn.” (Ray Burton, the Australian guitarist who composed the music to Reddy’s lyrics, is not present in this version of the story.)

Danielle Macdonald and Tilda Cobham-Hervey in "I Am Woman." Lisa Tomasetti/Quiver Distribution

The biggest strike against “I Am Woman,” on which Reddy (now 78) served as an adviser and which arrives on video on demand this week, is that it’s inoffensive — a rote movie-of-the-week treatment directed with professional gloss and no fire. The Equal Rights Amendment goes down and Phyllis Schlafly rises up on TVs in the backgrounds while Reddy conquers Las Vegas and her husband becomes a liability. It’s all surprisingly dull except for any of the scenes involving the singer’s best friend and fellow Australian, Lillian Roxon, played by the exuberant Danielle Macdonald of “Patti Cake$” (2017).

The real Roxon was a pioneering music journalist whose 1969 “Lillian Roxon’s Rock Encyclopedia” was the first work of its kind and an immeasurable influence on a generation of writers in Rolling Stone, Creem, Spin, The Village Voice, and elsewhere. She’s to this movie what Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Lester Bangs was to “Almost Famous,” a voice of caustic inspiration and sanity. Roxon died far too young, in 1973 of an asthma attack, and while the film doesn’t dramatize it, Reddy always credited her friend with raising her awareness of the women’s movement and providing much of the impetus for the title song. Watching “I Am Woman,” you may get the ironic feeling that the woman it’s about is the wrong one.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey in "I Am Woman." Lisa Tomasetti/Quiver Distribution

★½

I AM WOMAN

Directed by Unjoo Moon. Written by Emma Jensen. Starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Evan Peters, Danielle Macdonald. Available on cable systems and video on demand. 116 minutes. Unrated (as PG-13: language, mild violence).









