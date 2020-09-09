Introducing Mr. 80 Percent, a new narrative podcast from The Boston Globe

Turns out prostate cancer is ubiquitous — most men either die with it or from it — and yet we don’t talk about it. Why? Because it can make you impotent and incontinent. In a culture whose masculine ideal is Don Draper, those aren’t things men talk about.

You don’t know anything about prostate cancer, do you? It’s OK. I didn’t, either. Then I was diagnosed with it.

Well, I’m here to talk about it. All of it.

For the past year, I’ve been working on Mr. 80 Percent, a six-episode podcast miniseries about my experience with prostate cancer. It’s a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny story about a disease that affects millions of men. The heroes are my doctors and my family, who put up with some appalling behavior. You’ll hear from both.

Advertisement

The goal of Mr. 80 Percent is to inform and entertain, but also to upend the tradition of saying nothing about an absurdly common disease.

Listen, won’t you?

Here’s the trailer. (A quick warning: This is for adult ears only.)

Mr. 80 Percent, a production of The Boston Globe and PRX, launches Sept. 24. Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan