Amwell aims to raise up to $560 million in IPO

American Well Corp. said it plans to raise as much as $560 million in an initial public offering that would value the Boston telehealth company at more than $3 billion.

The company, also known as Amwell, is seeking to sell 35 million class A shares at $14 to $16 a share, according to a filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Google, the Internet search unit of Alphabet Inc., previously agreed to purchase $100 million of class C shares in a private placement at the same time as the IPO.

The company was founded by brothers Ido and Roy Schoenberg in 2006, and they will hold class B shares that will give them 51 percent voting power after the IPO. Google would own a 3 percent stake at the mid-point of the offering range, Amwell said in the filing.