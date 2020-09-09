Amwell aims to raise up to $560 million in IPO

American Well Corp. said it plans to raise as much as $560 million in an initial public offering that would value the Boston telehealth company at more than $3 billion.
The company, also known as Amwell, is seeking to sell 35 million class A shares at $14 to $16 a share, according to a filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Google, the Internet search unit of Alphabet Inc., previously agreed to purchase $100 million of class C shares in a private placement at the same time as the IPO.
The company was founded by brothers Ido and Roy Schoenberg in 2006, and they will hold class B shares that will give them 51 percent voting power after the IPO. Google would own a 3 percent stake at the mid-point of the offering range, Amwell said in the filing.
Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and Dr. Peter Slavin, president of Massachusetts General Hospital, are directors of the company. They each held 352,000 stock options as of Dec. 31, according to the filing.
Amwell has given its underwriters the option to acquire 3.52 million additional shares of class A common from the company and 1.72 million class A shares from existing shareholders. The stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol AMWL.
