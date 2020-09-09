Massive Suffolk Downs project set to move forward after agreement reached on civil rights complaint

The Boston Planning & Development Agency on Wednesday scheduled a public hearing and, likely, board vote for later this month on plans to turn the shuttered Suffolk Downs racetrack in East Boston into a mini-city’s worth of housing, office buildings, and retail space. The agency’s Sept. 24 special meeting will be devoted entirely to Suffolk Downs, instead of the usual monthly agenda, which can include dozens of projects.

One of the biggest development projects Boston has ever seen is poised to move toward approval after city officials reached an agreement with the federal government to ensure public meetings and documents are accessible in multiple languages.

Advertisement

“This way, there will be ample time for community members to participate and for the development team and BPDA staff members to respond to questions,” said BPDA spokeswoman Bonnie McGilpin. “We know there’s a lot of interest.”

The move comes as BPDA is set to resolve a federal civil rights complaint, filed in February by Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of two community groups. It alleged that BPDA community meetings on Suffolk Downs failed to take into account the variety of languages spoken in East Boston and thus excluded native Spanish, Arabic, and Portuguese speakers from the review process.

The Walsh administration and Suffolk Downs developer HYM Investment Group maintain they held numerous meetings in Spanish and also translated documents into several languages throughout the years-long planning process. But in recent months, the city has beenworking out an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developmentthat will establish language access rules for all large projects going forward. The agreement ― to be approved by the BPDA board on Thursday — will require translation and other services in languages commonly spoken in neighborhoods around the city,

That’s a good thing, said Lauren Sampson, a staff attorney at Lawyer for Civil Rights, and highlights the need for residents all over the rapidly-diversifying city to understand planning and development in their primary language.

Advertisement

“We’re really happy to see this agreement is not limited to Suffolk Downs but instead addresses language access more broadly,” Sampson said. “Suffolk Downs was certainly not the only example of BPDA’s failure to provide access.”

But it did provide a good example. In February, after the complaint was filed, HUD investigators met with dozens of East Boston residents, Sampson said, to hear — through interpreters — about their struggles to access information about a project that stands to transform a huge swatch of their neighborhood.

“I think that had a real impact,” Sampson said. “They were able to see firsthand how this effects people.”

McGilpin said the agreement with HUD wasn’t directly tied to the decision to vote on Suffolk Downs this month, and noted the BPDA held virtual community meetings on the project earlier this summer, which were translated in Spanish and Arabic. Either way, the potential vote later this month would greenlight a truly enormous project, with 10,000 housing units and 5.2 million square feet of office space spanning 161 acres in Boston and Revere. It will take decades to build.

As the project has wound through public review, much of the debate has centered around issues of climate resiliency and affordable housing. HYM has designed roughly 40 acres of parks and open space on the site, some of which can double as overflow areas for storm surge, and promises to set 930 units at affordable prices while also contributing $5 million to fund affordable housing elsewhere in East Boston.

Advertisement

After years of meetings, and then months of delay amid the coronavirus pandemic, HYM managing director Tom O’Brien said in a statement Wednesday that his firm is eager to finally get started.

“We will continue to work with the community and the City of Boston throughout the public review process," O’Brien said. "And we look forward to moving ahead towards building a new future at Suffolk Downs.”





Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.