Plainridge becomes latest casino to cut ties with furloughed staff

Plainridge Park Casino is the latest Massachusetts establishment to formally cut ties with workers who were furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The slots casino and horse track’s parent company, Penn National Gaming, said Wednesday that it had told workers across its properties that “their furloughs may be converted to a permanent layoff in the coming weeks or months.” The company said the moves would affect the property in Plainville, but it declined to say how many workers would be affected there, or how many remain on the job.

Eric Schippers, the company’s senior vice president of public affairs, said in a statement that the company has already called back many of the 26,000 people it furloughed starting in March, when Massachusetts casinos and many others across the nation abruptly closed in an effort to contain the dangerous new coronavirus.