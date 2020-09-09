Plainridge becomes latest casino to cut ties with furloughed staff

Plainridge Park Casino is the latest Massachusetts establishment to formally cut ties with workers who were furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The slots casino and horse track’s parent company, Penn National Gaming, said Wednesday that it had told workers across its properties that “their furloughs may be converted to a permanent layoff in the coming weeks or months.” The company said the moves would affect the property in Plainville, but it declined to say how many workers would be affected there, or how many remain on the job.
Eric Schippers, the company’s senior vice president of public affairs, said in a statement that the company has already called back many of the 26,000 people it furloughed starting in March, when Massachusetts casinos and many others across the nation abruptly closed in an effort to contain the dangerous new coronavirus.
“While we have been able to reopen all but a couple of our properties on a limited basis, the continued social distancing requirements and uncertain business volumes means our properties will not be able to resume normal operations for the foreseeable future,” Schippers said.
Plainridge began furloughing workers without pay in April, and a staff that that had numbered about 450 dwindled to about 20 during a nearly four-month closure. The company says it continued to provide employee benefits through August.
The move follows similar actions by MGM Springfield, which last month told 1,000 workers there not to expect to return soon. About 800 people remain on the job there. Encore Boston Harbor laid off about 385 people days later. The Everett resort has about 2,700 employees working now, and another 915 remain on furlough following the layoff.
