Two Mass. breweries closed earlier this week for deep cleaning after a patron tested positive for COVID-19

Bone Up’s social media post suggested that the patron who tested positive visited the breweries while still waiting for results from a coronavirus test.

Bone Up Brewing Co. shared on Instagram that a member of a party who visited the brewery on Sunday afternoon received a positive COVID-19 test result the following day. Night Shift Brewing — located 600 feet down the street — said a patron who visited on Sunday notified them that they received a positive COVID-19 test result Monday too.

Two neighboring breweries in Everett closed Monday for a day of deep cleaning after learning a guest tested positive for COVID-19.

“Why people decide to go bar hopping while waiting for their test results is beyond us,” the company wrote. “Everyone here on staff is getting tested, and we’re cleaning the entire beer garden and taproom today to be extra cautious.”

Night Shift Quality Manager Matt Eshelman could not confirm whether the same patron visited both breweries, but said “the timing of the respective visits and close proximity of our locations does suggest this.”

Bone Up said on Instagram that the company “contacted all the groups that were sat at/near their table afterwards," and Night Shift told the Globe that they contacted all affected guests and staff. Both breweries have since reopened.

To aid in contact tracing, Night Shift uses an online reservation system called Resy. The system requires guests to provide contact information so Night Shift can notify them if they visited the brewery at the same time as someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Bone Up did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

