Two Mass. breweries closed earlier this week for deep cleaning after a patron tested positive for COVID-19

Two neighboring breweries in Everett closed Monday for a day of deep cleaning after learning a guest tested positive for COVID-19.
Bone Up Brewing Co. shared on Instagram that a member of a party who visited the brewery on Sunday afternoon received a positive COVID-19 test result the following day. Night Shift Brewing — located 600 feet down the street — said a patron who visited on Sunday notified them that they received a positive COVID-19 test result Monday too.
Bone Up’s social media post suggested that the patron who tested positive visited the breweries while still waiting for results from a coronavirus test.
“Why people decide to go bar hopping while waiting for their test results is beyond us,” the company wrote. “Everyone here on staff is getting tested, and we’re cleaning the entire beer garden and taproom today to be extra cautious.”
Why people decide to go bar hopping while waiting for their test results is beyond us. We will be CLOSED today (both beer garden and to go) to give ourselves time to clean everything and collect ourselves. . MORE INFO: We received a call early today from a group that was here early yesterday afternoon. One member of their party found out hey were Covid positive today. We’ve contacted all the groups that were sat at/near their table afterwards. Everyone here on staff is getting tested, and we’re cleaning the entire beer garden and taproom today to be extra cautious, which is why we made the tough call to close for the day. If you were here yesterday and have questions or concerns, call us at 781-691-9092 and we’d be happy to chat. Thank you all for your support.
Night Shift Quality Manager Matt Eshelman could not confirm whether the same patron visited both breweries, but said “the timing of the respective visits and close proximity of our locations does suggest this.”
UPDATE: Everett will be closed for remainder of today due to some standard safety precautions. All relevant parties will be informed of any information they might need to know. Esplanade will remain open for the day. Everett open 12-8pm today and pouring pitchers of any beer under 6% ABV! Our @owlsnestboston Esplanade spot also open today, same hours. Limited reservations available at both spots - see link in bio to book.
Bone Up said on Instagram that the company “contacted all the groups that were sat at/near their table afterwards," and Night Shift told the Globe that they contacted all affected guests and staff. Both breweries have since reopened.
To aid in contact tracing, Night Shift uses an online reservation system called Resy. The system requires guests to provide contact information so Night Shift can notify them if they visited the brewery at the same time as someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Bone Up did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
