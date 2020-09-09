Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The American avocet continued at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth.

A Franklin’s gull was found at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, and a common ringed plover was reported from Head of the Meadow in Truro.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 1) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A golden-winged warbler was seen in East Harwich and lark sparrows were noted in Harwich and multiple parts of Provincetown.

Another rare and out-of-season Pacific loon was photographed at Race Point in Provincetown. Other sightings included an amazing 5 buff-breasted sandpipers, a Baird’s sandpiper, 2 Sabine’s gulls, 1,800 roseate terns, 1,700 common terns, a black tern, and 4 species of shearwater including 400 sooty shearwaters.

Sightings at Pogorelc Sanctuary in Barnstable included a little blue heron, 78 great egrets, 89 snowy egrets, 16 yellow-crowned night-herons, and 7 black-crowned night-herons.

Other reports around the Cape included 2 Western sandpipers at Chapin Beach in Dennis, a Leach’s storm-petrel East of Chatham, a harlequin duck in Nauset Marsh in Eastham, olive-sided flycatchers in Eastham and Orleans, and a Philadelphia vireo in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.